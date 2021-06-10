Recap: USA 4, Costa Rica 0

By Ari Liljenwall @AriLiljenwall

The US men's national team cruised to victory in their international friendly against Costa Rica at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday, riding goals from Brenden Aaronson, Daryl Dike, Reggie Cannon and Gio Reyna to a 4-0 result.

Coming off their dramatic victory over Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League Final, head coach Gregg Berhalter fielded a rotated starting lineup that controlled the contest from the jump, with the Yanks creating a flurry of early chances that culminated with Aaronson's opener. Dike and Cannon then struck for their first international goals before a late penalty kick that was won and converted by Reyna rounded out the scoring.

The US struck just seven minutes of the contest, courtesy of a well-worked sequence that ended with Aaronson's third international goal. It started with a through ball from LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget to left back Antonee Robinson, who sent in a cross that Dike hit off a defender, allowing Aaronson to pounce on the rebound and smash home the opener.

Dike then struck a few more minutes before halftime with his first senior team goal. The 20-year-old striker ran onto a line-breaking pass from Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie and coolly cashed home the breakaway finish past Costa Rica goalkeeper Leonel Moreira to push the lead to 2-0.

It didn't take long for the Yanks to find a third after second-half kickoff, as Cannon struck in the 52nd minute with a nifty left-footed finish after winning the ball deep in the Costa Rica end through a turnover forced by Tyler Adams.

The US then got the fourth courtesy of a 77th-minute spot kick from Reyna, who won the opportunity after getting fouled in the Costa Rica box. The 18-year-old sent Moreira the wrong way and slotted home an easy finish for the game's final goal.

Advertising

Goals

  • 7' - USA - Brenden Aaronson | WATCH
  • 42' - USA - Daryl Dike | WATCH
  • 52' - USA - Reggie Cannon | WATCH
  • 77' - USA - Gio Reyna (PK) | WATCH

Three Things

  • THE BIG PICTURE: It didn't have as high stakes as the Nations League triumph over Mexico, but it was a good chance for some of the depth players on the roster to get minutes and make their case to Berhalter to stay in the fold moving forward ahead of this summer's Concacaf Gold Cup and World Cup Qualifying. In that respect, exciting young faces like Aaronson and Dike certainly made the most of the opportunity.
  • MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Everyone loves a defender goal, so we'll give the honors here to Cannon's 52nd-minute finish that he got from his right back spot.
  • MAN OF THE MATCH: Brenden Aaronson got the goal that set the Yanks on their way, and showcased multiple more electric moments in the match. Check out this move if you need any more evidence of the dynamic traits the former Philadelphia homegrown possesses.

Next Up

  • USA: Sunday, July 11 vs. TBD | 8:30 pm ET | Concacaf Gold Cup

Advertising

Related Stories

Three takeaways from a dominant USMNT win over Costa Rica
Talisman: Tyler Adams on the USMNT, World Cup qualifying, Jesse Marsch reunion & more
Projected lineups: USA vs. Costa Rica

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Three takeaways from a dominant USMNT win over Costa Rica
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Three takeaways from a dominant USMNT win over Costa Rica
Recap: USA 4, Costa Rica 0

Recap: USA 4, Costa Rica 0
Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Owner Jorge Mas "optimistic" it will happen

Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Owner Jorge Mas "optimistic" it will happen
Mark McKenzie, Gregg Berhalter condemn racial abuse directed at USMNT defender

Mark McKenzie, Gregg Berhalter condemn racial abuse directed at USMNT defender
How MLS players fared in Tuesday's World Cup qualifiers

How MLS players fared in Tuesday's World Cup qualifiers
Talisman: Tyler Adams on the USMNT, World Cup qualifying, Jesse Marsch reunion & more
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Talisman: Tyler Adams on the USMNT, World Cup qualifying, Jesse Marsch reunion & more
More News
Video
Video
Armchair Analyst_ Musah elusiveness on the ball
0:08

Armchair Analyst_ Musah elusiveness on the ball
USA vs. Costa Rica - Game Highlights
4:05

USA vs. Costa Rica - Game Highlights
Giovanni Reyna with a PK GOAL vs. Costa Rica
0:36

Giovanni Reyna with a PK GOAL vs. Costa Rica
Armchair Analyst_ US comfortable build-up vs. CR
0:55

Armchair Analyst_ US comfortable build-up vs. CR
More Video
June is Pride Month

June is Pride Month

MLS stands in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community during Pride Month and all year long. We are grateful for the support this community continues to show MLS. We will highlight stories from the LGBTQ+ community and support @AthleteAlly's Playing for Pride campaign throughout June.