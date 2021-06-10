Recap: USA 4, Costa Rica 0

The US men's national team cruised to victory in their international friendly against Costa Rica at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday, riding goals from Brenden Aaronson, Daryl Dike , Reggie Cannon and Gio Reyna to a 4-0 result.

Coming off their dramatic victory over Mexico in the Concacaf Nations League Final, head coach Gregg Berhalter fielded a rotated starting lineup that controlled the contest from the jump, with the Yanks creating a flurry of early chances that culminated with Aaronson's opener. Dike and Cannon then struck for their first international goals before a late penalty kick that was won and converted by Reyna rounded out the scoring.

The US struck just seven minutes of the contest, courtesy of a well-worked sequence that ended with Aaronson's third international goal. It started with a through ball from LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget to left back Antonee Robinson, who sent in a cross that Dike hit off a defender, allowing Aaronson to pounce on the rebound and smash home the opener.

Dike then struck a few more minutes before halftime with his first senior team goal. The 20-year-old striker ran onto a line-breaking pass from Philadelphia Union defender Mark McKenzie and coolly cashed home the breakaway finish past Costa Rica goalkeeper Leonel Moreira to push the lead to 2-0.

It didn't take long for the Yanks to find a third after second-half kickoff, as Cannon struck in the 52nd minute with a nifty left-footed finish after winning the ball deep in the Costa Rica end through a turnover forced by Tyler Adams.