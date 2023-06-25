USMNT Player Ratings: Turner, Vazquez step up in Gold Cup vs. Jamaica

The US men’s national team salvaged a point from Jamaica late Saturday evening at Soldier Field in Chicago. The 1-1 draw opens up their 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup campaign with a tepid performance rescued by FC Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez, whose 88th-minute equalizer made the difference.
Had the squad succumbed to the Reggae Boyz, it would've marked just the second US loss in the Gold Cup group stage, ever. Their last group stage loss came to Panama back in 2011.
The squad now face St. Kitts and Nevis (June 28) before squaring off against Trinidad and Tobago (July 2) to round out the group stage. Presuming they successfully navigate those matches, they'll move on to a knockout phase that may very well lead them back to another match against the strong Jamaica side.
Matt Turner celebrated his 29th birthday with his second career penalty save for the Yanks. That first-half stop on Leon Bailey’s penalty attempt kept things close and came amid a match where the Arsenal 'keeper's leadership and shot-stopping were necessary to slow down a Jamaica team with wide-ranging experience. Clear progress in his composure on the ball showed tonight as well.
Though imperfect on the night, there is reason to be excited about Tolkin’s capabilities, which showed through in shimmers during the match. There is a calmness on the ball and physicality in his defending that, if perfected, could enhance this team.
Miazga grew into the game, conjuring a few impactful plays on both sides of the ball as things wore on. But he made sloppy mistakes throughout, most egregiously in the 13th minute when he kept four to five Jamaican players onside, which led directly to Damion Lowe’s goal.
Yedlin’s run at right back came perhaps as a desire to add leadership and experience to a backline expected to be under fire. But the Inter Miami veteran's mistake-ridden performance was lacking, even if inspiring in spurts.
In the second half, Sands showed an ability to progress the ball that was entirely absent in the first half, and he was reasonably solid defending for the full 90.
Aidan Morris looked a bit out of his depth, nervous on the ball and easily overtaken by Jamaica's pressing forwards. Ill-fated fouls that made an impact include the one that led to the penalty that Turner saved, as well as the foul leading to the free kick from which Damion Lowe scored.
Morris’ impact in the final third was almost entirely absent, and he was unable to make use of the chances that were threaded his way.
Sonora was on set-piece duty and, though inconsistent, did a reasonable job on a few of them. Still, a handful of chances came his way that he couldn't find the ability to capitalize on. Overall, the performance was forgettable and not worthy of securing a starting spot over his peers in this position.
Zendejas was put into a roaming role that he did reasonably well with, dropping into pockets and weaving through balls throughout the match. He showed enough quality to wonder how he’d fare if deployed differently.
Ferreira created several key chances throughout the match in what was easily among the standout performances of the night.
Callaghan got the starting lineup wrong, running out a squad that looked flat, mistake-ridden and ill-equipped to finish chances or take control of the midfield. The substitutions he got right, though, even if they arrived late.
Substitutes
The 19-year-old second-half substitution showed quality and composure while slowing the attacks of a formidable Jamaican side. Growth potential was made clear in a second-half performance that should earn Neal spots in upcoming starting lineups.
Cowell’s impact was an improvement coming into the match for Morris, as he at least created a few chances.
Mihailovic created a chance and coordinated the attack well in the final third, though he looked initially a bit rusty in his limited late minutes. Enough quality was shown to earn a starting runout.
As above, Vazquez was placed into the match late, but the final minutes were all he needed to make the difference. Collecting the ball from a defender’s poor deflection, Vazquez’s calm finish sealed the equalizer – which, after trailing most of the match, felt like a victory.