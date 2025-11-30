MLS Cup awaits! Inter Miami dominate New York City FC

Inter Miami CF soared into MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday night, booking their spot with a resounding 5-1 win over New York City FC at Chase Stadium.
Tadeo Allende led the way with a hat trick, giving him an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs-leading eight goals, while Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia added tallies to give the Herons their first Eastern Conference title.
Lionel Messi & Co. will now host Western Conference winners Vancouver Whitecaps FC in MLS Cup on Dec. 6 (2:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV; FOX, FOX Deportes; TSN, RDS). Vancouver advanced with a 3-1 victory at San Diego FC.
Inter Miami broke through after 14 minutes, pulling ahead when Allende latched onto Sergio Busquets' clipped ball before smashing a low drive past NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese. Less than 10 minutes later, Allende finished off a brilliant cross from Jordi Alba with a flicked header.
Though they struggled throughout the first half, NYCFC halved the deficit in the 37th minute. Justin Haak met a Maxi Moralez free kick with a powerful header to make it 2-1 at the halftime break.
The Cityzens nearly equalized in the 66th minute when Nicolás Fernández Mercau's cross reached Julián Fernández alone in the box, but Rocco Ríos Novo sprawled to make a diving save. The Herons wasted no time taking advantage of the missed chance, as Alba found Silvetti for a 3-1 lead.
Segovia then made it 4-1, combining beautifully with Alba in the box before calmly slotting past Freese in the 83rd minute. Allende put the finishing touches on the comprehensive victory by completing his hat trick to secure the 5-1 win.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: The moment Inter Miami fans have been waiting for is finally here. Since Messi joined the Herons in the summer of 2023, the club has risen to new heights, winning Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters' Shield. But playing in MLS Cup has remained elusive, up until now. Thanks to heroic postseason performances from multiple stars, Miami will host Vancouver in MLS Cup and can lift their first-ever Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: With NYCFC pushing for an equalizer, Messi found Silvetti, who slammed the door shut with a powerful right-footed finish that opened the floodgates for Inter Miami.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: On a night where so many Miami stars stepped up, Allende netted a sensational hat trick. His eight goals this postseason are tied for the most in playoff history (single season) with LA Galaxy striker Carlos Ruiz in 2002.
Next Up
- MIA: Saturday, Dec. 6 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2:30 pm ET) | MLS Cup 2025
- NYC: End of season