MLS Cup awaits! Inter Miami dominate New York City FC

Inter Miami CF soared into MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi on Saturday night, booking their spot with a resounding 5-1 win over New York City FC at Chase Stadium.

Tadeo Allende led the way with a hat trick, giving him an Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs-leading eight goals, while Mateo Silvetti and Telasco Segovia added tallies to give the Herons their first Eastern Conference title.

Inter Miami broke through after 14 minutes, pulling ahead when Allende latched onto Sergio Busquets' clipped ball before smashing a low drive past NYCFC goalkeeper Matt Freese. Less than 10 minutes later, Allende finished off a brilliant cross from Jordi Alba with a flicked header.

Though they struggled throughout the first half, NYCFC halved the deficit in the 37th minute. Justin Haak met a Maxi Moralez free kick with a powerful header to make it 2-1 at the halftime break.

The Cityzens nearly equalized in the 66th minute when Nicolás Fernández Mercau's cross reached Julián Fernández alone in the box, but Rocco Ríos Novo sprawled to make a diving save. The Herons wasted no time taking advantage of the missed chance, as Alba found Silvetti for a 3-1 lead.

Segovia then made it 4-1, combining beautifully with Alba in the box before calmly slotting past Freese in the 83rd minute. Allende put the finishing touches on the comprehensive victory by completing his hat trick to secure the 5-1 win.

Goals