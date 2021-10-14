USMNT October World Cup qualifying window retrospective: Stock check, depth chart & more

Halftime was a long way away at Lower.com Field. How would a historically young team, with an average age just a shade over 22 years old (!) and all 11 starters having made their World Cup qualifying debuts either last month or this window, react?

Head coach Gregg Berhalter's team conceded within the first minute to Costa Rica, an undermanned, fatigued and, erm, experienced squad already expected to bunker and frustrate, all under the context of the USMNT coming off a hugely disappointing performance and result against Panama a few days prior. It felt eerily similar to how the third game of the September window started, conceding against Honduras after a particularly uninspiring second game. Against Honduras, they made sweeping changes at halftime and won 4-1 .

“That (average age is) basically unheard of in international football,” Berhalter said. “If you go look at the Germanys, the Frances, Brazils. They’re basically playing 28-year-old, 29-year-old teams. So for us to be navigating through these CONCACAF qualifiers – which is a bear, a monster – with this group and the amount of poise they showed… again, I’m proud of the effort. The guys showed a lot of poise and they’re growing, they’re growing as a team.”

This young group is off to a decent start, albeit it with more than a few nervy moments.

"Mentally we were always there, even after we conceded," Weah said. "It is what it is, we just had to stay focused. For me, I felt like we dominated the first half. Dominated the second half. Then we got the reward for it, so that’s good.”

As Weah would later describe, the USMNT dominated the first half and the second half. Maybe a 2-1 win was a little too close for comfort or a bit flattering to Costa Rica, but the result was ultimately all that mattered. The United States wrapped the October international window sitting second in Concacaf's Octagonal on 11 points after six games, trailing only Mexico (14 points) and a point ahead of Canada .

World Cup qualifying is a zero-sum game. In the macro view, it's binary: Did you qualify or did you not? A million little decisions and moments go into that, and each moment and decision gets dissected and changes the calculus for the next decision or how the next moment is prepared for.

“The main goal, the to-do list, is to qualify for the World Cup and we’re not there yet,” Berhalter said. “And we can’t rest until we’re there."

The USMNT still have both games against Mexico remaining in their final eight tests, as well as trips to Canada and Costa Rica. Those four fixtures may arguably be the most difficult quartet of the 14, and if not, they're darn close.

Nothing is sorted, nothing is set for Qatar 2022, but for a campaign that has twice flirted with real peril while being guided by a squad of youngsters mostly going through these experiences for the first time, 11 points after six games is a solid start.

“All of World Cup qualifying is difficult, all of World Cup qualifying is challenging," Berhalter said. "Sometimes I think people forgot that, People think it’s a cakewalk. People think we’re going to play the youngest team in the history of US Soccer and we’re going to breeze through these games. That is not realistic.”