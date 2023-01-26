Recap: Brandon Vazquez nets in debut but USMNT fall to Serbia  

Brandon Vazquez scored in his senior-team debut but the US men's national team fell 2-1 to Serbia in an international friendly at LAFC 's BMO Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Returning to action in 2023 for the first time since their elimination from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the US couldn't quite protect the 1-0 first-half lead afforded by Vazquez's opener, conceding to the Serbians both directly before and after the halftime whistle.

The Yanks notched an opener in the 29th minute, courtesy of Vazquez's first USMNT goal. The FC Cincinnati standout was set up by a pinpoint cross from Vancouver Whitecaps right back Julian Gressel, and he capitalized with a perfectly flicked header that nestled inside the far post.

The US couldn't get the lead to halftime, however, as Serbia equalized just before the intermission off a free kick from just outside the area that was won by LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljić. Luka Ilić converted the ensuing dead ball, sneaking his attempt through the wall and past US goalkeeper and former Chicago Fire FC homegrown standout Gaga Slonina. The Serbians then snatched the lead virtually immediately after the second-half restart through captain Veljko Simić, who pounced on a giveaway at the back and slotted home a wide-open finish.