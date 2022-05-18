USMNT: 4 priorities the potential Nations League roster must address

This quiet period of US men’s national team news, which took effect a month-and-a-half ago when the World Cup draws were announced and has been in place since then, is about to end.

But it won’t be only those guys. Let’s start with this: injuries have robbed the US of at least three probable starters, and as many as five, plus one top backup:

Berhalter has said, in various interviews, that this roster is mainly going to be composed of the regulars. There are only a half-dozen games scheduled between now and the Qatar 2022 World Cup, so it’s much too late in the day to blow a camp on a completely experimental group – building chemistry, continuity and familiarity is the key.

The US face a pair of friendlies (vs. Morocco and Uruguay) and a pair of Concacaf Nations League contests (vs. Grenada and El Salvador) starting June 1 and running to the month’s second week. As such, head coach Gregg Berhalter is, according to reports, set to announce the roster early next week.

We’ll use this as a jumping-off point for what Berhalter needs to figure out and prioritize over the next month.

The numbers tell the story, as the US went 7W-1L-1D (the one loss was the Zack Steffen calamity at Costa Rica on the final day of qualifying) with a +16 goal differential when those two guys started together. It seemed like the US had their center back pairing locked in.

That regular role became a full-time starting role as qualifying progressed, and by about the third window, it became a starting role with, usually, Nashville SC 's Walker Zimmerman . While every spot on the field is about talent, certain spots are just as much about partnerships and chemistry, and these two discovered it instantly.

Nobody, I think, had a better 2021 than Miles Robinson. He finally got his shot with the US and took it with both hands, putting in a monster performance at the 2021 Gold Cup – which came with an extra-time game-winner against Mexico in the final – and spinning that, plus good club form at Atlanta United , into a regular role with the US.

If Richards had not picked up that thigh injury – when he did, Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen said he was set for “a long spell on the sidelines,” though sources say he could be back as soon as this camp (it’ll be cutting it close) – then the path forward right now would be clearer, in that Richards would be the obvious choice to get Robinson’s minutes. But he did, and even if he’s in the camp, it seems unlikely that he’ll be either sharp or fit enough to get truly significant minutes.

So Berhalter has to go a bit further down the depth chart. Most likely that means Aaron Long, who was probably the No. 1 center back on the depth chart before an Achilles’ tear of his own almost exactly one year ago, and Mark McKenzie, who made a late-season push for honest minutes in Belgium before seemingly losing his spot again over the past week. Erik Palmer-Brown, who had a productive season at Ligue 1's Troyes (loan then sale) and made a cameo in the draw against Mexico during the last round of qualifiers, is probably either next on that list, or even with McKenzie.

My guess is the vast majority of minutes will go to Zimmerman with one of Long, McKenzie or Palmer-Brown, or Richards if Richards is actually good enough to go. I think other guys will be brought in – Cameron Carter-Vickers being front of mind for folks at the moment – but it feels like a stretch to imagine Berhalter going in an entirely new direction unless CCV absolutely blows him away.

For what it’s worth, I do not believe John Brooks will factor in, though I could be wrong about that.

Regardless, the US must come out of this camp with a degree of confidence in the level of familiarity exhibited by at least one of the potential CB combos. That partnership, whoever it’s between, matters a ton.

Priority No. 2: Open competition for the No. 9

It’s pretty well understood, for obvious reasons, that there is no clear starter at the No. 9 for the USMNT right now. What’s less well understood is that Berhalter might not feel that way.

He saw something in Jesus Ferreira as a potential high-level center forward when most did not, and threw him to the wolves in qualifying. Ferreira didn’t exactly light it up, but on a small sample size (about 250 minutes) the FC Dallas homegrown led the entire Ocho in xG+xA per 90. That is encouraging.