USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

The US men's national team are a Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal series away from qualifying for the 2024 Copa América on home soil, an objective that begins Thursday evening when hosting Trinidad & Tobago at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.
How to watch and stream
- English: TNT, MAX & Peacock
- Spanish: Telemundo, Universo
When
- Thursday, Nov. 16 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Q2 Stadium | Austin, Texas
The second leg is scheduled for Nov. 20 in Port of Spain, when the two-time defending CNL champions can book their advancement to the semifinals in March 2024. Previously, the Yanks beat Mexico for the inaugural CNL title in 2021 before defending their crown last summer vs. Canada.
The Copa América carrot adds extra motivation for Gregg Berhalter's side, since chances to play top-end opponents are limited in the buildup to co-hosting the 2026 World Cup. Next summer, South America’s preeminent international tournament has a 16-team field (10 Conmebol nations and six Concacaf guest nations).
The USMNT bring a formidable roster, even if AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic, Juventus forward Tim Weah and Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams are all absent due to muscular injuries. Internacional midfielder Johnny Cardoso withdrew after suffering a right ankle injury, too.
In their absence, the spotlight shines bright on Borussia Dortmund midfielder Gio Reyna, Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie and Monaco striker Folarin Balogun to lead the group. Ditto for Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, PSV fullback Sergiño Dest, Fulham fullback Antonee Robinson and more.
Last window, the USMNT faced two traditional World Cup-level sides in Ghana (4-0 win) and Germany (3-1 defeat). They'll look to regain those levels and complete this camp's two-pronged objective.
The Soca Warriors enter this Nations League quarterfinal as heavy underdogs, slotting 99th in the latest FIFA World Rankings. But that fateful October 2017 evening in Couva will always linger over this matchup, when Trinidad & Tobago sprung a 2-1 upset on the Yanks and denied their place in the Russia 2018 World Cup.
Led by head coach Angus Eve, the visitors' roster features several players based in the US lower leagues: forward Ryan Telfer, midfielder Noah Powder and midfielder Neveal Hackshaw chief among them. Many others compete in Trinidad & Tobago's domestic league.
We saw this matchup as recently as the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup group stage, when the USMNT soared to a 6-0 win that involved FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira scoring a hat trick.