USA roster: 24 players called in for Nations League vs. Trinidad & Tobago

The two-time defending US men's national team have named their 24-player roster for a 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal home-and-away series against Trinidad & Tobago that qualifies the winner for the 2024 Copa América.

A USMNT triumph over two legs also positions Gregg Berhalter's squad to win a third straight Nations League title, with the final set for March 2024. The Yanks beat Mexico for the inaugural title in 2021 before defending their title last summer vs. Canada .

If the USMNT beat Trinidad & Tobago, they will automatically qualify for the 2024 Copa América, South America’s preeminent international tournament that's hosted in the United States next summer. The loser can still qualify via a play-in round, potentially joining the 16-team field (10 Conmebol nations and six Concacaf guest nations).

Roster need-to-knows

AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic and Juventus forward Tim Weah are both missing due to hamstring-related issues, though the USMNT aren't short on firepower. Strikers Folarin Balogun (Monaco) and Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven) are expected to lead the attack, alongside midfielder Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund).

USMNT captain Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury, giving Johnny Cardoso (Internacional) and Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim) more chances to earn their keep in the No. 6 role.

Twenty of 24 players from last month's camp were called in, including Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson – the sole MLS player on the roster. Robinson played in the USMNT's 4-0 win over Ghana after not featuring in their 3-1 defeat to Germany.