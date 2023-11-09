USA roster: 24 players called in for Nations League vs. Trinidad & Tobago

The two-time defending US men's national team have named their 24-player roster for a 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal home-and-away series against Trinidad & Tobago that qualifies the winner for the 2024 Copa América.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Ethan Horvath - Nottingham Forest
- Gaga Slonina - KAS Eupen
- Matt Turner - Nottingham Forest
DEFENDERS (8)
- Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic
- Sergiño Dest - PSV Eindhoven
- Kristoffer Lund - Palermo
- Tim Ream - Fulham
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Antonee Robinson - Fulham
- Miles Robinson - Atlanta United
- Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
MIDFIELDERS (8)
- Paxten Aaronson - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Johnny Cardoso - Internacional
- Luca de la Torre - Celta de Vigo
- Lennard Maloney - Heidenheim
- Weston McKennie - Juventus
- Yunus Musah - AC Milan
- Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund
- Malik Tillman - PSV Eindhoven
FORWARDS (5)
- Brenden Aaronson - Union Berlin
- Folarin Balogun - Monaco
- Kevin Paredes - Wolfsburg
- Ricardo Pepi - PSV Eindhoven
- Alex Zendejas - Club América
Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals
- November 16 vs. Trinidad & Tobago - 9 pm ET (TNT, Universo, MAX & Peacock) | Q2 Stadium - Austin, Texas
- November 20 at Trinidad & Tobago - 7 pm ET (TNT, Universo, MAX & Peacock) | Hasely Crawford Stadium (Port of Spain, Trinidad)
If the USMNT beat Trinidad & Tobago, they will automatically qualify for the 2024 Copa América, South America’s preeminent international tournament that's hosted in the United States next summer. The loser can still qualify via a play-in round, potentially joining the 16-team field (10 Conmebol nations and six Concacaf guest nations).
A USMNT triumph over two legs also positions Gregg Berhalter's squad to win a third straight Nations League title, with the final set for March 2024. The Yanks beat Mexico for the inaugural title in 2021 before defending their title last summer vs. Canada.
Roster need-to-knows
AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic and Juventus forward Tim Weah are both missing due to hamstring-related issues, though the USMNT aren't short on firepower. Strikers Folarin Balogun (Monaco) and Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven) are expected to lead the attack, alongside midfielder Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund).
USMNT captain Tyler Adams (Bournemouth) remains sidelined due to a hamstring injury, giving Johnny Cardoso (Internacional) and Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim) more chances to earn their keep in the No. 6 role.
Twenty of 24 players from last month's camp were called in, including Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson – the sole MLS player on the roster. Robinson played in the USMNT's 4-0 win over Ghana after not featuring in their 3-1 defeat to Germany.
The Aaronson brothers are another highlight after Brenden (Union Berlin) and Paxten (Eintracht Frankfurt) recently squared off in the German Bundesliga. They are both Philadelphia Union homegrown alums.