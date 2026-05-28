USA vs. Senegal: How to watch, stream pre-World Cup friendly

The United States begin final preparations for co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Sunday's friendly vs. Senegal at Bank of America Stadium, home of Charlotte FC.
How to watch & stream
- English: TBS, HBO Max, Peacock
- Spanish: Telemundo, Universo
When
- Sunday, May 31 | 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT
Where
- Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
This is the USMNT's first of two exhibitions ahead of their World Cup Group D opener vs. Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles.
After facing Senegal, head coach Mauricio Pochettino's team will play global powerhouse Germany in Chicago on June 6.
- FIFA World Ranking: 16
- Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)
With the USMNT's 26-man World Cup roster finalized, featuring eight MLS players and 13 MLS products, a positive showing would boost morale before this summer's highly anticipated tournament begins.
The USMNT struggled in the March window, losing against global powerhouses Belgium and Portugal. And things won't let up during the World Cup, with Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye helping form a difficult group.
But a home World Cup can prove powerful, and the USMNT have arguably never been more talented.
For the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, it's all about turning this generation's lofty potential into a transformational performance.
- FIFA World Ranking: 14
- Confederation: CAF (Africa)
Known as one of Africa's best sides, Senegal offer a strong test as they prepare for their World Cup Group I opener on June 16 vs. France.
The Lions of Teranga are led by all-time leading goalscorer Sadio Mané, who previously starred for Liverpool and Bayern Munich before moving to the Saudi Pro League.
Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Crystal Palace forward Ismaïla Sarr are additional standouts for a country that finished second in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
Making their fourth World Cup appearance, Senegal's best-ever showing came via a quarterfinal run at the 2002 tournament.