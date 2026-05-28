USA vs. Senegal: How to watch, stream pre-World Cup friendly

The United States begin final preparations for co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Sunday's friendly vs. Senegal at Bank of America Stadium, home of Charlotte FC .

After facing Senegal, head coach Mauricio Pochettino's team will play global powerhouse Germany in Chicago on June 6.

This is the USMNT's first of two exhibitions ahead of their World Cup Group D opener vs. Paraguay on June 12 in Los Angeles.

For the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie, it's all about turning this generation's lofty potential into a transformational performance.

But a home World Cup can prove powerful, and the USMNT have arguably never been more talented.

The USMNT struggled in the March window, losing against global powerhouses Belgium and Portugal. And things won't let up during the World Cup, with Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye helping form a difficult group.

Putting on for the Stars & Stripes. 🇺🇸 The @USMNT ’s World Cup roster is officially IN. pic.twitter.com/TcKM9AKFNj

FIFA World Ranking: 14

14 Confederation: CAF (Africa)

Known as one of Africa's best sides, Senegal offer a strong test as they prepare for their World Cup Group I opener on June 16 vs. France.

The Lions of Teranga are led by all-time leading goalscorer Sadio Mané, who previously starred for Liverpool and Bayern Munich before moving to the Saudi Pro League.

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye and Crystal Palace forward Ismaïla Sarr are additional standouts for a country that finished second in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.