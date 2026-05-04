Toluca vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

LAFC take a 2-1 aggregate lead into Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal second leg at LIGA MX giants Deportivo Toluca.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS1
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Wednesday, May 6 | 9:30 pm ET/6:30 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Nemesio Díez | Toluca, Mexico
The aggregate winner will face Nashville SC (MLS) or Tigres UANL (LIGA MX) in the single-match CCC final on May 30.
If LAFC and Toluca are level on aggregate after regulation, two 15-minute extra-time periods and penalty kicks (if needed) will determine who advances.
In addition to prize money, the tournament champion qualifies for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
- Round One: Bye
- Round of 16: 6-3 aggregate vs. San Diego FC
- Quarterfinal: 7-2 aggregate vs. LA Galaxy
Toluca have their work cut out for them, following last week's 2-1 Leg 1 defeat at BMO Stadium.
However, Jesús Angulo's 73rd-minute strike gave them a valuable away goal to work with as they look to reach their first CCC final since 2014.
The back-to-back LIGA MX champions (who are currently chasing a three-peat in the Clausura Playoffs) have been lights out at home against MLS opposition in this year's tournament.
In previous rounds, Toluca beat San Diego FC and LA Galaxy by a combined 8-2 scoreline at Estadio Nemesio Díez.
- Round One: 7-1 aggregate vs. Real España (Honduras)
- Round of 16: 3-2 aggregate vs. LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
- Quarterfinal: 4-1 aggregate vs. Cruz Azul (Mexico)
LAFC are 90 minutes away from qualifying for their third Concacaf Champions Cup final, after runner-up finishes in 2020 and 2023.
Timothy Tillman and Nkosi Tafari – the latter in second-half stoppage time – scored in Leg 1 to give the Black & Gold a narrow advantage for Wednesday's decisive match in Mexico.
LAFC will also have Denis Bouanga back in action. The club's all-time leading scorer (111 goals) missed Leg 1 due to yellow card accumulation.
Son Heung-Min provided two assists in LAFC's Leg 1 victory. The South Korean superstar has 2g/14a in 16 matches (all competitions) this season.