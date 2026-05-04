Toluca vs. LAFC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

LAFC take a 2-1 aggregate lead into Wednesday's Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal second leg at LIGA MX giants Deportivo Toluca.

In addition to prize money, the tournament champion qualifies for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

If LAFC and Toluca are level on aggregate after regulation, two 15-minute extra-time periods and penalty kicks (if needed) will determine who advances.

The aggregate winner will face Nashville SC (MLS) or Tigres UANL (LIGA MX) in the single-match CCC final on May 30.

Round One: Bye

Bye Round of 16: 6-3 aggregate vs. San Diego FC

6-3 aggregate vs. San Diego FC Quarterfinal: 7-2 aggregate vs. LA Galaxy

Toluca have their work cut out for them, following last week's 2-1 Leg 1 defeat at BMO Stadium.

However, Jesús Angulo's 73rd-minute strike gave them a valuable away goal to work with as they look to reach their first CCC final since 2014.

The back-to-back LIGA MX champions (who are currently chasing a three-peat in the Clausura Playoffs) have been lights out at home against MLS opposition in this year's tournament.