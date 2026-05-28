USMNT World Cup roster: Strengths, weaknesses & big questions

The squad is finally official. Now comes the truly hard part.

We took a spin through the list of 26 and jotted down a few areas to be mindful of as we count down to the Yanks’ Group D opener vs. Paraguay in Southern California on June 12.

We know the identity of the US men’s national team ’s 2026 FIFA World Cup roster, and even if you set aside your queries about notable absences like Diego Luna and Tanner Tessmann, as head coach Mauricio Pochettino insisted upon at Tuesday’s unveiling event in lower Manhattan, plenty of questions remain regarding the choices made by ‘Poch’ and his staff.

Putting on for the Stars & Stripes. 🇺🇸 The @USMNT ’s World Cup roster is officially IN. pic.twitter.com/TcKM9AKFNj

Between them, the trio bagged 56 goals across all competitions in 2025-26, and each offers subtle differences in skill set that should make the USMNT attack less predictable, and enhance the danger posed by the likes of Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman.

Today, the situation has improved markedly. The well-rounded Folarin Balogun – the biggest recruiting win of the Berhalter era – is the clear favorite to start. FC Dallas product Ricardo Pepi found strong form at Dutch powerhouse PSV Eindhoven. And one-time LA Galaxy prospect Haji Wright just spearheaded Coventry City’s promotion charge into the English Premier League.

You may remember what a concern the No. 9 spot was for the USMNT four years ago – maybe the biggest single discussion point for Gregg Berhalter & Co., who would go on to score just three goals across four matches at Qatar 2022.

As far as big concerns go… here it is. The central midfield corps looks quite light.

Nominally, Poch brought six midfielders, but that’s because U.S. Soccer has lumped attacking mids Tillman and New York City FC academy graduate Gio Reyna in that group while categorizing Pulisic, Alex Zendejas and Brenden Aaronson as ‘forwards.’

Vancouver's Sebastian Berhalter and Seattle's Cristian Roldan are clever and adaptable, but most often work as box-to-box connectors. From where we’re standing, that leaves Tyler Adams as the sole specialist defensive midfielder, despite the Red Bull New York alum’s extensive, varied injury history over the past half-decade.

Asked about this, Poch’s answers ranged somewhere between evasive and exuberant.

“We have Tyler, we have Cristian Roldan, we have also Sebastian Berhalter that play, can play in that position,” he said of the No. 6 role. “We have players like Tillman, players like McKennie, like also Gio Reyna, and then Sergiño Dest, in his team [Eindhoven], he can play there; also Alex Freeman … Plenty of possibilities to play.”

Poch aims “to be flexible in a tactical way,” he added, “and I think this roster provides us the possibility to play with back four, back three, playing with one holding midfielder or playing with no holding midfielder, playing with three and maybe having more offensive players in front of this back three.”

OK then! Here’s what Adams said about that part.

“I've played a lot of different formations in my career. I feel like at this point in my career, I'm able to adjust and adapt to different situations,” responded the AFC Bournemouth standout. “It will be something that we train, I'm sure, going into the first two friendlies, and I'm happy we have that preparation just to try different things, iron out details, whatever it might be.