Chris Brady: World Cup profile | USA & Chicago Fire FC goalkeeper

A moment he'll never forget ❤️ Come behind the scenes to see when @Brady00Chris found out he made the @USMNT roster 🇺🇸 #cf97 pic.twitter.com/1s1FHARA5H

At age 16, Brady signed his first-team contract in March 2020. He is the club's first homegrown player and academy graduate to be named to a World Cup roster.

Last year, he was an integral part of Chicago's best season since 2017 and helped his hometown club return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

The 22-year-old took over Chicago's starting goalkeeper job in 2023 and hasn't looked back since.

Brady helped the US qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, where he won Golden Glove honors as the tournament’s best goalkeeper after keeping four-straight shutouts in the knockout stage.

Although he's yet to make an appearance for the USMNT, Brady has been in every national team camp since June 2025 and made a positive impression on head coach Mauricio Pochettino and his staff.

The greatest stage in soccer awaits. 🇺🇸 Eight MLS players are heading to the World Cup with the @USMNT . pic.twitter.com/6iMDWG8k1x

World Cup schedule

The United States are in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye.

June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington

USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

The 2026 World Cup, which runs from June 11 to July 19, has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total.

The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

World Cup history

This will be the United States' 12th World Cup appearance and second time hosting the tournament (1994).

The program's best-ever finish came in the inaugural 1930 edition (third place), though their best result of the modern era was a quarterfinal finish in 2002.

How USA qualified