USA vs. Panama: How to watch, stream Concacaf Nations League semifinal

The US men's national team face Panama Thursday night at SoFi Stadium with a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Nations League final on the line.
How to watch & stream
- English: Paramount+
- Spanish: Univision
When
- Thursday, March 20 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, California
Six MLS players feature in Mauricio Pochettino's 23-man roster, including Colorado Rapids goalkeeper Zack Steffen, Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream and Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna.
A semifinal win vs. Panama sends the USMNT to the March 23 final against the Canada-Mexico winner. Should they lose, they'll play the third-place match earlier that same day.
The USMNT are three-time defending Concacaf Nations League champions, lifting the trophy every time the competition has been contested. Their run towards a fourth straight title began with a 5-2 aggregate win over Jamaica across a two-legged quarterfinal in November.
Pochettino is seeking his first trophy in charge of the United States, who will also participate in the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup this summer.
The Argentine manager was hired in September, taking over the program less than two years before the US co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Panama have been a thorn in the USMNT's side under head coach Thomas Christiansen.
Los Canaleros defeated the Yanks in the 2023 Gold Cup semifinals and the 2024 Copa América – the latter result contributing to the eventual parting of ways with now-Chicago Fire FC head coach Gregg Berhalter. The US exacted revenge in their most recent encounter, however, a 2-0 win last October in Pochettino's debut.
Three MLS players – Carlos Harvey (Minnesota United FC), Aníbal Godoy (San Diego FC) and Omar Valencia (New York Red Bulls) – are on Panama's roster alongside former Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Coco Carrasquilla.