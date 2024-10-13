USMNT knock off Panama to kick off Mauricio Pochettino era 

The Mauricio Pochettino era got off to a solid start with the US men’s national team ’s 2-0 win against Panama in an international friendly at Austin FC ’s Q2 Stadium Saturday night.

Yunus Musah and Ricardo Pepi scored for the USMNT, which heads to Guadalajara to take on rival Mexico in the final friendly of the October window Tuesday.

Musah broke the scoreless stalemate four minutes after halftime with his first international goal. Christian Pulisic and Brenden Aaronson played a one-two with the AC Milan midfielder sending an endline cross to his club and country teammate and Musah capped the well-worked sequence with a first-time finish.

Matt Turner made sure the lead held up, making a pair of quality saves three minutes later, with the former New England Revolution goalkeeper first diving to get his left hand on Édgar Bárcenas’ shot and then scampering to rob José Luis Rodriguez on the rebound.