World Cup: What Gregg Berhalter, USA must learn from September camp

The final pre- World Cup US men’s national team roster for the final pre-World Cup camp i s out . There are 26 names on it, and each of those 26 names was predictable. There are no out-of-left field surprises.

But to get fixated on any one of these guys, or even all of them together, is to worry more about spots, say, 23 through 30 in the pool. If we were at a different point in the World Cup cycle, it’d be more worth talking about. As it stands, though, with 180 minutes remaining until the US kicks off in Qatar on Nov. 21 against Wales, what head coach Gregg Berhalter gets out of 1-through-22 – and how he arranges 1-through-22 on the depth chart – is infinitely more important.

Eryk Williamson was very good last year at the Gold Cup, and has bounced back from an ACL tear to be excellent this year for the Portland Timbers , while FC Cincinnati ’s Brandon Vazquez and Union Berlin’s Jordy Pefok both, quite clearly, have a shout.

There are, of course, some gripes about who was left off the roster. Haji Wright, for example, has followed up a disappointing June camp with an absolutely scorching start to the season in Turkey. He’s certainly got an argument, as does Tim Ream, who is, at age 35, in maybe the form of his life for Fulham. James Sands is starting at center back for a Champions League team – the best Rangers side in a decade – and theoretically provides cover at three different spots.

With that in mind, here’s what I think we should care about most for the upcoming Europe-based friendlies vs. Japan (Sept. 23) and Saudi Arabia (Sept. 27).

But then Teemu Pukki got hurt last month, and Sargent got a run of games at center forward for Norwich City, and lo, it was good!

I’ve written for about five years that Sargent's development is/will be one of the most crucial things that determines the ceiling for the US this cycle. And for most of this cycle, he’d developed into a pretty miserable defensive winger who rarely even threatened the goal, let alone put the ball in the net.

Sargent stagnated because he wasn’t getting time as a center forward, but he wasn’t getting time as a center forward because he wasn’t making the kinds of dangerous, backline-penetrating runs that any good center forward needs to make.

That’s changed this year, and it’s showing not just in the box score, but in the underlying numbers. For the first time in his career Sargent is consistently finding the kinds of chances that lead to sustainable goalscoring – one-touch finishes in the box. Make good, hard runs, and get rewarded.

If Sargent can do that, plus target forward stuff (he’s always been pretty rugged, if not necessarily physically dominant), plus pressing stuff (he’s excellent), plus the drop-in-and-link-up stuff that got some of the world’s elite teams to notice him in the first place… well, then, I really do think the US’s collective ceiling goes up.

This isn’t a knock on Jesus Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Vazquez or Jordan Pefok in any way. I’d be pretty comfortable with Ferreira, who just keeps improving, as the US’s starting No. 9 in November, and frankly, I wouldn’t throw a fit if Berhalter decided that actually it’s Pefok or Vazquez who’s best for that spot (I straight-up don’t think Pepi’s ready, but he’s young and a lot can change in two months). While there are stylistic differences among the No. 9 candidates, I mostly don’t think there’s a huge difference in quality.

What separates Sargent from the group, then – potentially, anyway – is his dimensionality. If he really is making those goal-scoring runs now, then he’s the only potential US No. 9 who checks every box at a “very good” level or above.