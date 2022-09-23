Why USMNT struggled vs. Japan & what it means for last World Cup tune-up

The US, meanwhile, generated one good chance and exactly zero shots on goal. It was ugly.

The US men’s national team on Friday morning, in their second-to-last friendly before taking the field in Qatar for the 2022 World Cup , came face-to-face with their own idealism as a compact, energetic and extremely well-drilled Japan side dispensed a painful 45-minute lesson, generating their opener off their very effective press, before adding a late goal in transition for the 2-0 final .

If you lose the intensity battle, you lose the game. Japan pressed out of a 4-4-2, while the US in the first half built out of a 2-3-2-3 (they switched into a 3-2-2-3 in the second half), and for at least the first 45 minutes, that meant the US had numerical superiority in central midfield.

And yet Japan absolutely dominated central midfield. They xDAWG’d the US to death – it felt like they won every second ball.

You don’t win games against good teams if you don’t match their intensity. And against very good teams (which is what Japan are), if you don’t match their intensity then you run the risk of being played off the field.

And that’s what happened to the US. Over the course of the game, the US committed just three fouls, which is their lowest total in any game since 2015 as per Opta. That’s not a match; that’s a Sunday morning kickaround in the park.

In the ESPN postgame, Gregg Berhalter said he was disappointed that his side didn’t play with enough personality. I think the translation of that is “they played scared to make a mistake, which let Japan dictate how the game unfolded.”

What makes it so frustrating to watch is that the entire team knows it's an issue. Here's what Tyler Adams said on Thursday, in the final press availability before the game:

"The intensity for our team is the starting point. Guys that aren't going to play intense, aren't gonna be part of this team. We need to focus on improving now and steadily making progress."

Was that on display at all on Friday? Even for five minutes? If it was, I missed it.