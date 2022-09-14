World Cup prep: USA name 26-man roster for friendlies vs. Japan, Saudi Arabia

With the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar roughly two months away, US men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has named a 26-man roster that’ll play two friendlies in Europe later this month.

These September games mark the final international window before Group B play gets underway in November. The USMNT, back in their first World Cup since 2014, will face Wales (Nov. 21), England (Nov. 25) and Iran (Nov. 29) later this fall. The top two finishers will advance to the knockout stages.

The squad, announced Wednesday by the federation, will meet Japan on Sept. 23 (in Düsseldorf, Germany) and Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) – two World Cup-bound nations from the Asian Football Confederation.

Some key omissions are goalkeeper Zack Steffen (Middlesborough), left back Antonee Robinson (Fulham) and winger Tim Weah (Lille) to injury. In-form strikers Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Pefok (Union Berlin) and Haji Wright (Antalyaspor) were also left out.

The likes of Dest, Pepi, Reyna, Richards, Sargent and Vines are key returners as they push to make the World Cup’s eventual 26-man squad. Program mainstays such as Aaronson, Adams, Ferreira, McKennie, Reyna, Turner and Zimmerman are all included.

“As we approach the World Cup, this is another opportunity for us to take a step forward as a group,” Berhalter said in a release. “We have a strong roster and can use these games as a measuring stick against World Cup opponents as we continue to gain valuable experience ahead of going to Qatar.”

The Yanks are looking to build off a four-game June window that included the start of their Concacaf Nations League title defense and friendlies against World Cup-bound Uruguay (0-0 draw) and Morocco (3-0 win).