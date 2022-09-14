World Cup prep: USA name 26-man roster for friendlies vs. Japan, Saudi Arabia

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

usmnt-sept-friendlies

With the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar roughly two months away, US men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has named a 26-man roster that’ll play two friendlies in Europe later this month.

USMNT roster for September friendlies

GOALKEEPERS (3)

  • Ethan Horvath - Luton Town
  • Sean Johnson - New York City FC
  • Matt Turner - Arsenal

DEFENDERS (9)

  • Reggie Cannon - Boavista
  • Cameron Carter-Vickers - Celtic
  • Sergiño Dest - AC Milan
  • Aaron Long - New York Red Bulls
  • Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
  • Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
  • Sam Vines - Royal Antwerp
  • DeAndre Yedlin - Inter Miami CF
  • Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC

MIDFIELDERS (6)

  • Kellyn Acosta - LAFC
  • Tyler Adams - Leeds United
  • Luca de la Torre - Celta de Vigo
  • Weston McKennie - Juventus
  • Yunus Musah - Valencia
  • Malik Tillman - Rangers

FORWARDS (8)

  • Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
  • Paul Arriola - FC Dallas
  • Jesús Ferreira - FC Dallas
  • Jordan Morris - Seattle Sounders FC
  • Ricardo Pepi - Groningen
  • Christian Pulisic - Chelsea 
  • Gio Reyna - Borussia Dortmund
  • Josh Sargent - Norwich City

The squad, announced Wednesday by the federation, will meet Japan on Sept. 23 (in Düsseldorf, Germany) and Saudi Arabia on Sept. 27 (in Murcia, Spain) – two World Cup-bound nations from the Asian Football Confederation.

These September games mark the final international window before Group B play gets underway in November. The USMNT, back in their first World Cup since 2014, will face Wales (Nov. 21), England (Nov. 25) and Iran (Nov. 29) later this fall. The top two finishers will advance to the knockout stages.

Some key omissions are goalkeeper Zack Steffen (Middlesborough), left back Antonee Robinson (Fulham) and winger Tim Weah (Lille) to injury. In-form strikers Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Pefok (Union Berlin) and Haji Wright (Antalyaspor) were also left out.

The likes of Dest, Pepi, Reyna, Richards, Sargent and Vines are key returners as they push to make the World Cup’s eventual 26-man squad. Program mainstays such as Aaronson, Adams, Ferreira, McKennie, Reyna, Turner and Zimmerman are all included.

“As we approach the World Cup, this is another opportunity for us to take a step forward as a group,” Berhalter said in a release. “We have a strong roster and can use these games as a measuring stick against World Cup opponents as we continue to gain valuable experience ahead of going to Qatar.”

The Yanks are looking to build off a four-game June window that included the start of their Concacaf Nations League title defense and friendlies against World Cup-bound Uruguay (0-0 draw) and Morocco (3-0 win). 

The roster will hold an average age of 24 years, 201 days as of the first day of training camp, and 13 players are age 23 and younger – continuing a youth-driven trend in Berhalter’s group. That platform powered a third-place finish in the Concacaf Octagonal to book a World Cup return.

US Men's National Team World Cup

Related Stories

World Cup: What Gregg Berhalter, USA must learn from September camp
More News
More News
2022 MLS Re-Entry Process Rules & Procedures

2022 MLS Re-Entry Process Rules & Procedures
Your Wednesday Kickoff: Why Campeones Cup means everything for NYCFC
The Daily Kickoff

Your Wednesday Kickoff: Why Campeones Cup means everything for NYCFC
World Cup: What Gregg Berhalter, USA must learn from September camp
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

World Cup: What Gregg Berhalter, USA must learn from September camp
World Cup prep: USA name 26-man roster for friendlies vs. Japan, Saudi Arabia

World Cup prep: USA name 26-man roster for friendlies vs. Japan, Saudi Arabia
How “world-class” Gonzalo Higuain saved Inter Miami’s 2022 playoff hopes

How “world-class” Gonzalo Higuain saved Inter Miami’s 2022 playoff hopes
"We don't deserve to be in the playoffs": NE Revolution's hopes dwindle after Houston loss 

"We don't deserve to be in the playoffs": NE Revolution's hopes dwindle after Houston loss 
More News
Video
Video
Orlando vs. Atlanta: History of a Rivalry
2:02

Orlando vs. Atlanta: History of a Rivalry
Gonzalo Pineda & Kyle Smith Preview Orlando vs. Atlanta
1:24

Gonzalo Pineda & Kyle Smith Preview Orlando vs. Atlanta
HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Columbus Crew | September 13, 2022
4:13

HIGHLIGHTS: Inter Miami CF vs. Columbus Crew | September 13, 2022
SAVE: Drake Callender, Inter Miami CF - 94th minute
0:23

SAVE: Drake Callender, Inter Miami CF - 94th minute
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023