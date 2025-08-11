Toluca FC vs. Orlando City: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup quarterfinal

The Leagues Cup 2025 quarterfinals pit Orlando City against reigning LIGA MX champions Toluca in a match contested at the LA Galaxy's home stadium (neutral venue).
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, Aug. 20 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
Leagues Cup has a new format where, of the 36 entrants, only the top four teams in each league-specific table qualify from Phase One to the all-MLS vs. LIGA MX quarterfinals.
After this match, the Toluca-Orlando winner will face Inter Miami or Tigres UANL in the semifinals on Aug. 26-27.
This year's Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31. The tournament's top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Phase One: 8 points, 2W-0L-1D, +2 GD
Toluca have lived up to the hype as a Leagues Cup favorite, earning the LIGA MX top seed after going undefeated in Phase One.
That's largely thanks to Portuguese striker Paulinho, who co-leads the Golden Boot race with four goals. Mexican internationals Alexis Vega, Marcel Ruiz and Jesús Gallardo have also been key for Los Diablos Rojos.
Last season, head coach Antonio Mohamed's side won LIGA MX Clausura and Campeón de Campeones titles. They're arguably the region's most in-form club.
Phase One: 7 points, 2W-0L-1D, +6 GD
Orlando recovered from a PK defeat against Pumas with convincing victories over Atlas and Necaxa, maintaining their dreams of winning a second MLS-era trophy. The club's other title is the 2022 US Open Cup.
The Lions got 3g/3a from midfielder Martín Ojeda during Phase One, and veteran striker Luis Muriel scored the fastest-ever Leagues Cup hat-trick.
USMNT right back Alex Freeman and Croatian winger Marco Pašalić were named MLS All-Stars this summer, while veteran goalkeeper Pedro Gallese will surely be tested.