LA Galaxy vs. CF Pachuca: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup quarterfinal

The LA Galaxy await another cross-border clash in Leagues Cup 2025, as they welcome Mexican powerhouse CF Pachuca for a quarterfinal showdown.

This year's Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31. The tournament's top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

After this match, the LA-Pachuca winner will face Seattle Sounders FC or Club Puebla in the semifinals on Aug. 26-27.

Leagues Cup has a new format where, of the 36 entrants, only the top four teams in each league-specific table qualify from Phase One to the all-MLS vs. LIGA MX quarterfinals .

Phase One: 7 points, 2W-0L-1D, +7 GD

The Galaxy found their groove during Phase One, scoring 10 goals across three matches. Matheus Nascimento and Joseph Paintsil both tallied three times, while fullback Mauricio Cuevas provided three assists.

It's a sharp contrast to LA's 2025 MLS season, where they've languished in the Western Conference following a slow start rife with injuries and uncharacteristic miscues.