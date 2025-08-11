LA Galaxy vs. CF Pachuca: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup quarterfinal

The LA Galaxy await another cross-border clash in Leagues Cup 2025, as they welcome Mexican powerhouse CF Pachuca for a quarterfinal showdown.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, Aug. 20 | 11:45 pm ET/8:45 pm PT
Where
- Dignity Health Sports Park | Carson, California
Leagues Cup has a new format where, of the 36 entrants, only the top four teams in each league-specific table qualify from Phase One to the all-MLS vs. LIGA MX quarterfinals.
After this match, the LA-Pachuca winner will face Seattle Sounders FC or Club Puebla in the semifinals on Aug. 26-27.
This year's Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31. The tournament's top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Phase One: 7 points, 2W-0L-1D, +7 GD
The Galaxy found their groove during Phase One, scoring 10 goals across three matches. Matheus Nascimento and Joseph Paintsil both tallied three times, while fullback Mauricio Cuevas provided three assists.
It's a sharp contrast to LA's 2025 MLS season, where they've languished in the Western Conference following a slow start rife with injuries and uncharacteristic miscues.
But with difference-makers like Paintsil, Gabriel Pec and Marco Reus, LA are always a threat to conjure up more Leagues Cup magic. As defending MLS Cup champions, they also have hosting rights through the final.
Phase One: 7 points, 2W-0L-1D, +2 GD
Pachuca began their summer by competing at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, before emerging as a serious contender in the LIGA MX Apertura and Leagues Cup.
In the latter competition, they first defeated San Diego FC in a highly anticipated reunion match against Chucky Lozano. Los Tuzos then dropped a penalty kick shootout vs. LAFC before concluding Phase One play with a victory over Houston Dynamo FC.
Standout players include former Nashville SC striker Jhonder Cádiz, ex-Chicago Fire FC fullback Daniel Aceves, and Mexican midfielders Elías Montiel and Alan Bautista.