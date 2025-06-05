USA roster: 15 MLS players called for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named 15 MLS players to his 26-man roster for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup this summer, while another seven featured in the league before moving abroad.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Chris Brady - Chicago Fire FC
- Matt Freese - New York City FC
- Matt Turner - Crystal Palace
DEFENDERS (9)
- Max Arfsten - Columbus Crew
- Alex Freeman - Orlando City
- Nathan Harriel - Philadelphia Union
- Mark McKenzie - Toulouse
- Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
- John Tolkin - Holstein Kiel
- Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC
MIDFIELDERS (9)
- Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
- Tyler Adams - Bournemouth
- Sebastian Berhalter - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Johnny Cardoso - Real Betis
- Luca de la Torre - San Diego FC
- Diego Luna - Real Salt Lake
- Jack McGlynn - Houston Dynamo FC
- Quinn Sullivan - Philadelphia Union
- Malik Tillman - PSV Eindhoven
FORWARDS (5)
- Paxten Aaronson - FC Utrecht
- Patrick Agyemang - Charlotte FC
- Damion Downs - FC Köln
- Brian White - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Haji Wright - Coventry City
MLS call-ups are bolded above.
Group D schedule
- June 15 vs. Trinidad & Tobago - 6 pm ET | PayPal Park (San Jose, California)
- June 19 vs. Saudi Arabia - 9:15 pm ET | Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)
- June 22 vs. Haiti - 7 pm ET | AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)
The USMNT's Group D schedule begins at PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes. Afterward, they'll visit Austin FC's Q2 Stadium to face Saudi Arabia before they clash with Haiti.
The top two teams reach the knockout phase, which begins June 28-29 with quarterfinal matchups. The final is set for July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
The USMNT are chasing their eighth Gold Cup title and first since 2021. This biennial continental competition is the program's last major tournament before the US co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.
MLS call-ups
Vancouver Whitecaps striker Brian White (10 goals) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Diego Luna (eight goals) are among the top scorers in MLS at the season's midway point, while Philadelphia Union midfielder Quinn Sullivan has the second-most assists (seven) in the league.
Orlando City right back Alex Freeman is enjoying a breakout season, placing the 20-year-old homegrown in his first USMNT camp. Vancouver midfielder Sebastian Berhalter is also a newcomer, recently helping his side reach the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final.
Five call-ups have previous Gold Cup experience, including center backs Tim Ream (Charlotte FC), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville). Ream's club teammate, Patrick Agyemang, will vie for the starting No. 9 role alongside White.
Overall, 15 players represent 12 different MLS clubs. Charlotte, Philadelphia and Vancouver provide two players each.
MLS alums
Matt Turner, the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year with the New England Revolution, will be challenged for the starting job by Matt Freese (New York City FC) and Chris Brady (Chicago Fire FC).
Three Europe-based Philadelphia Union homegrowns feature in Pochettino's squad: Mark McKenzie and brothers Brenden and Paxton Aaronson.
The New York Red Bulls have two homegrowns on the roster: Tyler Adams and John Tolkin. Lastly, center back Chris Richards came out of the FC Dallas academy.