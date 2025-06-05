USA roster: 15 MLS players called for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino has named 15 MLS players to his 26-man roster for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup this summer, while another seven featured in the league before moving abroad.

Group D schedule

The USMNT's Group D schedule begins at PayPal Park, home of the San Jose Earthquakes. Afterward, they'll visit Austin FC's Q2 Stadium to face Saudi Arabia before they clash with Haiti.

The top two teams reach the knockout phase, which begins June 28-29 with quarterfinal matchups. The final is set for July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.