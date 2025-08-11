Seattle Sounders vs. Club Puebla: How to watch, stream Leagues Cup quarterfinal

Seattle Sounders FC host Club Puebla in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarterfinals, looking to beat a fourth straight LIGA MX team in the rivalry-filled competition.

This year's Leagues Cup final is set for Aug. 31. The tournament's top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

After this match, the Seattle-Puebla winner will face either the LA Galaxy or CF Pachuca in the semifinals, scheduled for August 26-27.

Leagues Cup has a new format where, of the 36 entrants, only the top four teams in each league-specific table qualify from Phase One to the all-MLS vs. LIGA MX quarterfinals .

The Sounders have been in strong form since competing at this summer's FIFA Club World Cup . They've also flexed impressive depth as veteran attackers Albert Rusnák , Ryan Kent and Jordan Morris have dealt with various injuries.

That lopsided result marked the largest-ever win by an MLS team over a LIGA MX side, and it included a jaw-dropping volley from Pedro de la Vega to complete his brace.

Seattle were the only Leagues Cup team that went a perfect three-for-three in Phase One, highlighted by a 7-0 demolition of 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winners Cruz Azul.

Only 8️⃣ teams remain 💪 The best 4 de MLS and los 4 mejores from Liga MX ⚽️💥 Solo uno levantará #LeaguesCup2025 🏆 pic.twitter.com/AnCrRsyCTf

Phase One: 6 points, 2W-1L-0D, +2 GD

Puebla are this year's Leagues Cup Cinderella story, defying all expectations after poor performances in the 2024-25 LIGA MX season. They finished 15th in the Apertura and 17th in the Clausura, casting doubt over their chances.

But with wins over New York City FC and CF Montréal, Puebla did just enough to emerge from Phase One. Uruguayan forward Emiliano Gómez impressed throughout, tallying a team-best 2g/1a, while Ricardo Marín chipped in 1g/1a.