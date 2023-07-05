USA vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup quarterfinal

The United States and Canada meet Sunday evening in a Gold Cup quarterfinal at FC Cincinnati ’s TQL Stadium, amounting to a second knockout game in three weeks between these Concacaf neighbors.

Whoever wins will meet Panama or Qatar in a July 12 semifinal in San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium, home of the 2025 MLS expansion team .

Both countries have MLS-heavy rosters for the Gold Cup, as opposed to the European-heavy ones that shaped their Nations League fate. Regardless, they’re hoping to win in regulation time and avoid the two 15-minute extra-time periods (no golden goal) and possibly penalty kicks (if required) that may arise if a draw remains.

The USMNT won their most recent clash against Les Rouges, earning a 2-0 victory on June 18 during the Concacaf Nations League final in Las Vegas. Now, to progress towards the Gold Cup final on July 16 in Los Angeles, they must again overcome head coach John Herdman’s group while aiming to defend back-to-back regional titles this summer.

Group A results

Need to know

The USMNT advanced as Group A winners after being level on points (7) with Jamaica but boasting a superior goal differential (+12). And as the new-look roster has grown into the tournament, results have clearly improved.

FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira is the Gold Cup’s Golden Boot leader with six goals after tallying hat tricks in back-to-back lopsided victories over Caribbean nations. As a result, questions have followed about where Ferreira fits into the USMNT’s No. 9 depth chart alongside the likes of Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi, both of whom were part of the title-raising Nations League squad last month but not this Gold Cup group.