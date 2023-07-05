USA vs. Canada: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup quarterfinal

The United States and Canada meet Sunday evening in a Gold Cup quarterfinal at FC Cincinnati’s TQL Stadium, amounting to a second knockout game in three weeks between these Concacaf neighbors.
How to watch and stream
- USA: FOX, Univision
- Canada: OneSoccer
When
- Sunday, July 9 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
The USMNT won their most recent clash against Les Rouges, earning a 2-0 victory on June 18 during the Concacaf Nations League final in Las Vegas. Now, to progress towards the Gold Cup final on July 16 in Los Angeles, they must again overcome head coach John Herdman’s group while aiming to defend back-to-back regional titles this summer.
Both countries have MLS-heavy rosters for the Gold Cup, as opposed to the European-heavy ones that shaped their Nations League fate. Regardless, they’re hoping to win in regulation time and avoid the two 15-minute extra-time periods (no golden goal) and possibly penalty kicks (if required) that may arise if a draw remains.
Whoever wins will meet Panama or Qatar in a July 12 semifinal in San Diego at Snapdragon Stadium, home of the 2025 MLS expansion team.
Group A results
Need to know
The USMNT advanced as Group A winners after being level on points (7) with Jamaica but boasting a superior goal differential (+12). And as the new-look roster has grown into the tournament, results have clearly improved.
FC Dallas forward Jesús Ferreira is the Gold Cup’s Golden Boot leader with six goals after tallying hat tricks in back-to-back lopsided victories over Caribbean nations. As a result, questions have followed about where Ferreira fits into the USMNT’s No. 9 depth chart alongside the likes of Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi, both of whom were part of the title-raising Nations League squad last month but not this Gold Cup group.
Another driving force for the USMNT is midfielders James Sands and Djordje Mihailovic; the former returned to NYCFC last winter after a loan to Scottish powerhouse Rangers, while the latter moved in the winter from CF Montréal to Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar. LA Galaxy center back Jalen Neal, a 19-year-old homegrown, has also impressed for a group still overseen by interim head coach B.J. Callaghan despite Gregg Berhalter's re-hiring last month.
Group D results
Need to know
Canada advanced by the skin of their teeth, navigating a must-win game on Tuesday evening vs. Cuba to place second in Group D. That gives Les Rouges two fewer days rest for the quarterfinal and they arguably haven't reached second gear before this elimination match.
Trying to find the right formation and combination of players, Canada have consistently leaned upon MLS standouts in Inter Miami CF defender Kamal Miller and Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. Minnesota United FC goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair has seized the No. 1 spot, too, after longtime starter Milan Borjan withdrew to injury.
Big picture, the key question around Canada is what their depth looks like in the buildup to co-hosting the 2026 World Cup alongside the US and Canada. But make no mistake: Canada crave a win here, both to lift their first trophy since the 2000 Gold Cup and to exact some revenge on a USMNT that denied them silverware last month.