USA vs. Belgium: How to watch, stream international friendly

The United States host Belgium on Saturday at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, helping set the stage for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a high-profile international friendly.
How to watch & stream
- English: TNT, HBO Max, Peacock
- Spanish: Telemundo, Universo
When
- Saturday, March 28 | 3:30 pm ET/12:30 pm PT
Where
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
After facing Belgium, the USMNT continue World Cup preparations with a matchup against Portugal on March 31, also at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Both games constitute significant tests against UEFA heavweights; Belgium and Portugal are ranked among the top 10 sides worldwide.
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The USMNT enter the March international window on a three-game winning streak (five unbeaten), including a historic 5-1 victory over Uruguay last November.
This time around, head coach Mauricio Pochettino has called up nine MLS players for the last camp before this summer's World Cup.
That group includes New York City FC goalkeeper Matt Freese, Columbus Crew fullback Max Arfsten, and center backs Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) and Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati).
Meanwhile, 2025 MLS Best XI midfielders Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC) are hoping to lock down a World Cup roster spot.
Currently ninth in the FIFA World Rankings, Belgium bring a star-studded roster for this meeting with the United States.
Napoli's Kevin De Bruyne and Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans headline the midfield, while Manchester City's Jérémy Doku and Arsenal's Leandro Trossard are top-end wingers alongside legendary striker Romelu Lukaku.
The Red Devils are expected to contend at this summer's World Cup, which will be their fourth consecutive appearance at the tournament and 15th overall.
This marks the US and Belgium's first meeting since the 2014 World Cup Round of 16, when Belgium prevailed 2-1 in extra time. Famously, USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard set a World Cup record with 16 saves in the defeat.