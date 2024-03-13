USA roster: Robinson, Callender help chase Concacaf Nations League three-peat

FC Cincinnati center back Miles Robinson and Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Drake Callender are part of the United States' 23-man roster with eyes set on a Concacaf Nations League three-peat later this month.
GOALKEEPERS (3)
- Drake Callender - Inter Miami CF
- Ethan Horvath - Cardiff City
- Matt Turner - Nottingham Forest
DEFENDERS (8)
- Sergiño Dest - PSV Eindhoven
- Kris Lund - Palermo
- Mark McKenzie - Genk
- Tim Ream - Fulham
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Antonee Robinson - Fulham
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
- Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
MIDFIELDERS (6)
- Tyler Adams - Bournemouth
- Johnny Cardoso - Real Betis
- Luca de la Torre - Celta Vigo
- Weston McKennie - Juventus
- Yunus Musah - AC Milan
- Gio Reyna - Nottingham Forest
FORWARDS (6)
- Folarin Balogun - Monaco
- Malik Tillman - PSV Eindhoven
- Ricardo Pepi - PSV Eindhoven
- Christian Pulisic - AC Milan
- Josh Sargent - Norwich City
- Tim Weah - Juventus
2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Semifinal
- March 21 vs. Jamaica - 7 pm ET (Paramount+,Univision) | AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
Should this largely-first-choice squad beat Jamaica, they'd meet either Mexico or Panama (other semifinalists) for the Concacaf Nations League championship on March 24 at AT&T Stadium. The losers contest a third-place match on the same day.
MLS representation
Robinson is in contention for a starting center-back role on the USMNT after trading his Atlanta United days for a new opportunity with FC Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Callender projects as a backup behind former New England Revolution standout Matt Turner.
After recovering from a hamstring injury, midfielder Tyler Adams is making his first USMNT camp appearance since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The New York Red Bulls homegrown product is one of several MLS alumni to watch, including fullback Joe Scally (New York City FC), center back Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union) and striker Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas).
Who missed out?
Brandon Vazquez is in strong form for Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey, but the former FC Cincinnati striker is the odd No. 9 out alongside Pepi, Josh Sargent and Folarin Balogun.
Former D.C. United winger/wingback Kevin Paredes has impressed at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, while ex-Philadelphia midfielder Brenden Aaronson has navigated ups and downs at Bundesliga side Union Berlin. However, both players were passed over.
The USA U-23s will have a camp during the same window, which impacted Berhalter's roster considerations.