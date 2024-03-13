USA roster: Robinson, Callender help chase Concacaf Nations League three-peat

The USMNT won Concacaf Nations League titles in 2021 and 2023 , creating a clear objective for head coach Gregg Berhalter's team. This is also the program's first of three major competitions this year, before the Copa América and Olympics arrive this summer.

Should this largely-first-choice squad beat Jamaica, they'd meet either Mexico or Panama (other semifinalists) for the Concacaf Nations League championship on March 24 at AT&T Stadium. The losers contest a third-place match on the same day.

MLS representation

Robinson is in contention for a starting center-back role on the USMNT after trading his Atlanta United days for a new opportunity with FC Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Callender projects as a backup behind former New England Revolution standout Matt Turner.

After recovering from a hamstring injury, midfielder Tyler Adams is making his first USMNT camp appearance since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The New York Red Bulls homegrown product is one of several MLS alumni to watch, including fullback Joe Scally (New York City FC), center back Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union) and striker Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas).

Who missed out?

Brandon Vazquez is in strong form for Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey, but the former FC Cincinnati striker is the odd No. 9 out alongside Pepi, Josh Sargent and Folarin Balogun.

Former D.C. United winger/wingback Kevin Paredes has impressed at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg, while ex-Philadelphia midfielder Brenden Aaronson has navigated ups and downs at Bundesliga side Union Berlin. However, both players were passed over.