USA roster: 4 MLS players called for Concacaf Nations League vs. Jamaica

United States manager Mauricio Pochettino named four MLS players to his 25-man roster for upcoming Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matches against Jamaica.

Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal

Nov. 14 at Jamaica - 8 pm ET | Independence Park - Kingston, Jamaica

Nov. 18 vs. Jamaica - 8 pm ET | Energizer Park - St. Louis, Missouri

After making his USMNT debut with two October friendlies – a win over Panama and a defeat at Mexico – Pochettino tackles his first competitive games in his new post.

The USMNT are seeking a fourth consecutive Concacaf Nations League title, lifting the trophy every time the competition has been contested.