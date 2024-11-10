USA roster: 4 MLS players called for Concacaf Nations League vs. Jamaica

United States manager Mauricio Pochettino named four MLS players to his 25-man roster for upcoming Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matches against Jamaica.
GOALKEEPERS (4)
- Diego Kochen - FC Barcelona Atletic
- Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew
- Zack Steffen - Colorado Rapids
- Matt Turner - Crystal Palace
DEFENDERS (7)
- Mark McKenzie - Toulouse
- Tim Ream - Charlotte FC
- Chris Richards - Crystal Palace
- Antonee Robinson - Fulham
- Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati
- Joe Scally - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Auston Trusty - Celtic
MIDFIELDERS (8)
- Brenden Aaronson - Leeds United
- Gianluca Busio - Venezia
- Johnny Cardoso - Real Betis
- Weston McKennie - Juventus
- Aidan Morris - Middlesbrough
- Yunus Musah - AC Milan
- Tanner Tessmann - Olympique Lyon
- Malik Tillman - PSV Eindhoven
FORWARDS (6)
- Cade Cowell - Guadalajara
- Ricardo Pepi - PSV Eindhoven
- Christian Pulisic - AC Milan
- Brandon Vazquez - Monterrey
- Tim Weah - Juventus
- Alex Zendejas - Club América
Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal
- Nov. 14 at Jamaica - 8 pm ET | Independence Park - Kingston, Jamaica
- Nov. 18 vs. Jamaica - 8 pm ET | Energizer Park - St. Louis, Missouri
After making his USMNT debut with two October friendlies – a win over Panama and a defeat at Mexico – Pochettino tackles his first competitive games in his new post.
The USMNT are seeking a fourth consecutive Concacaf Nations League title, lifting the trophy every time the competition has been contested.
Additionally, these matches help Pochettino lay the groundwork before the US co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico.
MLS call-ups
Pochettino has called up the same four MLS players from his first-ever camp last October.
That group includes goalkeepers Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids) and Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), as well as center backs Tim Ream (Charlotte FC) and Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati).
Can they continue to impress the former Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur manager?
MLS alums
Of the 18 players based in Europe, 12 are MLS alumni – either via an academy, homegrown pathway or the SuperDraft.
That contingent includes former New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, Philadelphia Union product Brenden Aaronson and ex-FC Dallas striker Ricardo Pepi.
Three call-ups compete in LIGA MX, including former FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez and San Jose Earthquakes product Cade Cowell.