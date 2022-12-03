USA lineup vs. Netherlands: Ferreira, Pulisic in for World Cup knockout game

After an injury scare, Christian Pulisic is starting the US men's national team 's knockout round clash (Round of 16) vs. the Netherlands on Saturday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup (10 am | FOX, Telemundo).

Here is the likely 4-3-3 formation, listed left to right.

FC Dallas striker Jesús Ferreira will make his World Cup debut as Josh Sargent recovers from an ankle injury (unavailable), and Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman returns to the XI for Cameron Carter-Vickers.

Lineup keys

Pulisic is still fighting the lingering effects of a pelvic contusion he suffered in the USMNT’s must-win Group B finale vs. Iran, but he’s handed the starting nod by head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The Yanks tossed two MLS-centric curveballs, though. Ferreira, the 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year, starts after not yet playing in the tournament. Zimmerman, a 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire pick alongside Ferreira, is back after starting the USMNT’s first two games and being a late substitute vs. Iran.

Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson and Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna remain on the bench.