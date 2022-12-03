USA lineup vs. Netherlands: Ferreira, Pulisic in for World Cup knockout game

22WC_us_xi_ned

After an injury scare, Christian Pulisic is starting the US men's national team's knockout round clash (Round of 16) vs. the Netherlands on Saturday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup (10 am | FOX, Telemundo).

FC Dallas striker Jesús Ferreira will make his World Cup debut as Josh Sargent recovers from an ankle injury (unavailable), and Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman returns to the XI for Cameron Carter-Vickers. 

Full lineup

Here is the likely 4-3-3 formation, listed left to right.

  • Goalkeeper: Matt Turner (Arsenal)
  • Defenders: Antonee “Jedi” Robinson (Fulham), Tim Ream (Fulham), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan)
  • Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Weston McKennie (Juventus)
  • Forwards: Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Tim Weah (Lille)

USA vs. Netherlands starting lineups

Lineup keys

Pulisic is still fighting the lingering effects of a pelvic contusion he suffered in the USMNT’s must-win Group B finale vs. Iran, but he’s handed the starting nod by head coach Gregg Berhalter.

The Yanks tossed two MLS-centric curveballs, though. Ferreira, the 2022 MLS Young Player of the Year, starts after not yet playing in the tournament. Zimmerman, a 2022 MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire pick alongside Ferreira, is back after starting the USMNT’s first two games and being a late substitute vs. Iran.

Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson and Borussia Dortmund attacker Gio Reyna remain on the bench.

Four players in the starting XI – Tyler Adams, Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie and Tim Ream – carry yellow cards and would be suspended from a potential quarterfinal match should the USMNT advance. LAFC midfielder Kellyn Acosta, who's available off the bench, faces the same situation.

How USA, Netherlands got here

USA went 1W-0L-2D in Group B, placing behind England.

The Netherlands went 2W-0L-1D in Group A, placing ahead of Senegal.

Who's next?

The winner advances to a quarterfinal game on Dec. 9 against the winner of Argentina (Group C winner) vs. Australia (Group D runner-up), a Round of 16 match played later today.

That upcoming quarterfinal game is set for 2 pm ET (FOX, Telemundo) at Lusail Stadium.

The USMNT are hoping to reach their first quarterfinal since the 2002 World Cup.

What the odds say

The Netherlands are considered the favorite, per BetMGM.

  • Netherlands win: +100
  • Draw: +225
  • USA win: +310

In FiveThirtyEight's predictions model, the Netherlands are also deemed the favorite.

  • Netherlands win probability: 66%
  • USA win probability: 34%
World Cup US Men's National Team

Three takeaways as USA suffer World Cup exit against Netherlands
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Three takeaways as USA suffer World Cup exit against Netherlands
USA heartbreak in Qatar: World Cup run ends against Netherlands

USA heartbreak in Qatar: World Cup run ends against Netherlands
2022 World Cup Schedule - dates and times in USA and Canada

2022 World Cup Schedule - dates and times in USA and Canada
Official: CF Montréal transfer defender Alistair Johnston to Celtic
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: CF Montréal transfer defender Alistair Johnston to Celtic
Shared DNA underlines massive USA-Netherlands World Cup faceoff
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Shared DNA underlines massive USA-Netherlands World Cup faceoff
