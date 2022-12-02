USA vs. Netherlands: World Cup predictions from the experts 

USA at 50.1%. I'm obviously going to pick a US win, but to set the baselines first: The markets seem to think that the US have a 35-ish% chance of winning (including PKs); the Netherlands will probably gain more xG, as models have them around 70% higher than the US, in the range of 1.35 to 0.8. Fortunately, though, the USMNT have been good defensively through the tournament, and a lower xG total caters more to an upset! And the modeling doesn't accurately weigh pre-tournament vs. in-tournament performances.