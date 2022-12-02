World Cup Round of 16 tiers: Favorites, darkhorses & house money teams

This is less true in continental competitions – Greece 2004, Canada 2000, Denmark 1992 and Paraguay 1979 all say hi – but those are all extreme outliers.

But you know what usually happens in knockout tournaments like the World Cup? One of the favorites wins. True darkhorses like Croatia in 2018, Czechoslovakia in 1962 or Sweden in 1958 (who were hosting, it should be noted), have made it to the final, but none have ever lifted the cup.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage is in the books, and we’re into the knockout rounds. Everything from here is “win or go home,” which means anything can happen.

Why they won’t: They’re infinitely less dangerous going forward without Neymar, which showed upon the scoreboard in those final two group games, during which they scored just a single goal. While he’s supposed to return for the knockouts, I saw that ankle and man, I don’t think he’s gonna be 100%.

Why they’ll win: They’re pretty clearly the best defensive team in the tournament. People kind of miss that fact because they’re Brazil.

They won their first two group stage games, which put them into the knockouts basically without breaking a sweat. They missed Neymar for the final two of those games, but even so, they never really looked troubled until they fell asleep late vs. Cameroon.

Why they won’t: It’s just so damn hard to repeat. Nobody’s done it since Pele and Garrincha’s Brazil in 1962.

Why they’ll win: They probably have the second-best defense in the tournament and, in Kylian Mbappe, they’ve got the best attacking player as well. And also, all those injuries forced Didier Deschamps to work some new blood into the lineup, which has made for a more dynamic midfield.

They’re the defending champs and through two games I thought they were the best team in the tournament. They’ve definitely shaken off the cobwebs that were showing throughout 2022.

Why they won’t: It felt a little panicky after that opening game loss as the Argies stopped doing so much of the stuff that made them so good the past three years and started just funneling everything through Messi and praying. That’s not what got them a trophy last summer.

Why they’ll win: They’ve got an excellent goalkeeper, a very good defense and the greatest player in the history of the sport. And for once, they also have a healthy Angel Di Maria.

The reigning Copa America champs rode into town on a 36-game unbeaten streak, and I think folks over-corrected their assessment after that freak loss to Saudi Arabia.

Why they’ll win: Sure feels like last year’s Euros, right? That team had a very similar group stage performance, then kicked it up into fifth gear for the knockouts and made it all the way to the final. One step further this year, maybe?

They kind of cruised through a ho-hum group stage, getting out of third gear only for about a half-hour vs. Iran and maybe 20 minutes against Wales. And it was enough.

Why they won’t: They showed a surprising level of naivete in the group stage, and as last summer’s loss to Italy drove home: Just because they have the ball and dictate the terms of the game, does not mean they’re unbeatable.

Why they’ll win: They can get on the ball and just keep it away from literally anyone, which means 1) they’ll always get chances, and 2) they won’t give up many. It’s a good formula.

They put together an unforgettable performance in the opener, 90 minutes that reminded everyone why the rest of the world has been game-planning against tiki-taka for the past 15 years.

Why they won’t: They still cater too much to Cristiano Ronaldo, who poaches goals but is probably a net negative at this level at this stage of his career.

Why they’ll win: Even with that more attractive, expansive approach – centered more around Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes – they’re still one of the very best defensive teams in the field.

They’ve got an elite recent pedigree, winning the 2019 UEFA Nations League and the 2016 Euros. Many of those players are still around, and they play a more attractive, expansive game.

Why they won’t: They were legit bad in two of their three group-stage games. They leave the midfield open a ton and don’t create many high-quality chances.

Why they’ll win: Defense, counters and set pieces. It would somehow feel fitting if the Dutch actually won their first World Cup title with the most German approach possible.

I’m putting them here more on reputation than on performance, as the Dutch were mostly unimpressive throughout the group stage. It says something about their mentality that they advanced anyway.

Why they’ll win: Their midfield, led by all-time great Luka Modric (who is defying Father Time more thoroughly than anyone) is probably the best in the tournament. He who controls the ball controls the game.

This side’s not quite as good as the one that made it to the final in 2018, but they’re still very good, and they’ve done a nice job of integrating a new cadre of talent rather than just leaning on the old guard.

Why they won’t: They’re not creating chances at the rate they should and man, do they look ripe for the taking on set pieces.

Why they’ll win: They’ve conceded two open play chances through three games, have one of the best goalkeepers in the tournament (yeah, I said it) and a team identity that allows them to play with complete clarity. Fun for sickos!

Gregg Berhalter said he wanted to change the way the world views US soccer, and judging by the glowing analytical deep dives coming from all corners, I’d say he’s done it. The US have been a joy to watch if you’re a tactics sicko (it me).

Why they won’t: As the loss to Costa Rica showed, if they’re not emptying the tanks every single second, they’re not good enough with the ball to break compact, resolute teams down.

Why they’ll win: They run more than anyone, rarely lose their shape and are completely comfortable playing against the ball. No one can call it beautiful, but it’s effective!

Wins over Spain and Germany make this, by definition, the best World Cup performance in Japan’s history. No matter what happens from here on out, it’s a success.

Why they won’t: Without Mané they just don’t have the kind of high-level attacking talent you need to brute force a win or two at this stage.

Why they’ll win: Elite defense, a potentially elite goalkeeper (once Mendy got those first-game yips out of him) and a smart, hard-working midfield that covers every blade of grass. Plus they'll kill you on restarts. Team’s miserable to play against.

They lost their best player – Sadio Mané – just before the tournament and were able to compensate via ruthless Route 1 soccer. It wasn’t pretty, but the best team in Africa’s not here to win style points.

Why they won’t: Bad midfield turnovers and a weirdly gappy backline – which was not the case last summer or in qualifying, mind you – have characterized the Swiss in Qatar thus far. It's been a strange performance.

Why they’ll win: Any side that scores a goal as beautiful as Remo Freuler’s match-winner vs. Serbia is clearly favored by the Soccer Gods, who are not to be trifled with.

They got out of the group stage for the fourth time in the past five tournaments, which is a hell of a record. Still looking for that quinto partido on this stage, though it’s worth mentioning they made it to the quarters of last year’s Euros.

Teams whose best players are their fullbacks are always super interesting to watch because they have to adjust so many things in midfield to get those fullbacks into position to be dangerous against good teams. And in the group stage for Morocco, it mostly worked!

Why they’ll win: Achraf Hakimi’s going to hit at least one big, right-to-left switch no matter who he’s lined up against. If the Atlas Lions can turn that into an early goal and control the game state, well… ask the Belgians how much fun it is to try to get back into the game at that point.