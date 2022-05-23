US Open Cup: What awaits MLS teams in the Round of 16?

The last knockout match between New York City FC and the New England Revolution was epic, with the Cityzens upsetting the Supporters' Shield winners in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, advancing from the Eastern Conference Semifinals on penalty kicks. The teams exchanged goals early and late, as Tajon Buchanan leveled for the Revs in the 118th minute – all five minutes after Taty Castellanos, who had given NYCFC a 2-1 lead in the 109th minute, was sent off.