DRAMA! Andrew Thomas sends Seattle Sounders to Leagues Cup semis

SEATTLE – With a trip to the Leagues Cup 2025 semifinals on the line, the pressure of the moment didn't get to Seattle Sounders FC goalkeeper Andrew Thomas.
Case in point: The 26-year-old made two massive saves in the 4-3 penalty shootout victory over Club Puebla, after the MLS and LIGA MX sides battled to a scoreless draw Wednesday evening at Lumen Field.
During a game where Seattle couldn't break through in regulation, and finished the match with 10 men after a second-half red card to Danny Musovski, Thomas showed why he's considered the heir apparent to club legend Stefan Frei.
"I was feeling fairly confident going into that [last kick]," Thomas told reporters in the post-match mixed zone. "Tried to smile at the guy a little bit, he's feeling the pressure more than I am.
"As much as I can get in his head, make him realize how big the moment is, the better it is for me. It kind of completes it pretty well."
No style points
It wouldn't qualify as a pretty win, as Puebla yielded 71% possession and the Sounders struggled to capitalize on their 13-5 shots advantage.
But Seattle showed qualities that are sometimes necessary in tournament soccer, and now await a semifinal at the LA Galaxy next Wednesday (10:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+).
"Getting through is the most important thing," Thomas said. "It's the only thing that really matters. When we look back at this Leagues Cup run, whenever it does come to an end, no one's going to care whether we won in regulation or won on penalties.
"It felt great, too, because it was a gritty win," he added. "It was 10 guys on the field for the final 15-16 minutes. We had to grind it out, and we were still the better team when we were down a man. It's a frustrating one for sure, because we should have had the opportunities to win the game in regulation, but we knew we were good enough to win it in penalties if it came to that."
High stakes
It sets up a rematch with a Galaxy side that eliminated Seattle from the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, though the Rave Green got a measure of revenge with a 4-0 rout two weekends ago.
Thanks to Thomas's clutch saves, Seattle can replicate the feat, this time with a Leagues Cup final ticket and 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot on the line.
"Andrew did what he needed to do tonight," head coach Brian Schmetzer said. "He did what he's good at, which is penalty-kick shootouts. I actually had him on my bingo card as one of the kickers if it had gone past five. So he does his job, and that's my expecation, that players come in and they do the work, they play to their best abilities.
"Tonight was Andrew's night in some ways. He helped the team win. He's not alone; the four guys that did make the kicks, they helped. So, in my opinion, that's a team win. Total team win."