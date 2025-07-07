How to Watch

US Open Cup: How to watch, stream quarterfinals

The 2025 US Open Cup quarterfinals will unfold on Tuesday and Wednesday, as eight MLS teams look to progress in the historic tournament.

All games are streamed live on Paramount+, in addition to CBS Sports Network (on air) or CBS Sports Golazo Network (free).

The Open Cup final is set for Oct. 1, with the winner earning prize money and a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup spot. An MLS team has won the competition every year it's been contested since 2000.

Tuesday, July 8

Minnesota United FC vs. Chicago Fire FC

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 8 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
  • WHERE: Allianz Field | St. Paul, Minnesota

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Austin FC

  • WHEN: Tuesday, 10:30 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
  • WHERE: PayPal Park | San Jose, California
Wednesday, July 9

Philadelphia Union vs. New York Red Bulls

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 7 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
  • WHERE: Subaru Park | Chester, Pennsylvania

Nashville SC vs. D.C. United

  • WHEN: Wednesday, 9 pm ET
  • WATCH: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network
  • WHERE: GEODIS Park | Nashville, Tennessee
