Leagues Cup dreaming! LA Galaxy deny LIGA MX leaders Pachuca

“I thought our work rate on the defensive side was excellent. I thought just the commitment over the whole game was great, and you need to win games like this [in] tough circumstances.”

“I thought the guys were awesome. I thought the first half was a beautiful display of soccer and ball movement and personnel movement,” said head coach Greg Vanney post-match.

By knocking the last LIGA MX contender out of the tournament, LA will host Western Conference rival Seattle Sounders FC next Wednesday (10:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

Led by captain Marco Reus , the LA Galaxy secured their Leagues Cup 2025 semifinal spot with a 2-1 win over CF Pachuca on Wednesday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Adiós LIGA MX

Throughout Leagues Cup, the Galaxy have repeatedly frustrated Mexican opposition.

Their Phase One outings included a 5-2 thumping of Club Tijuana, helping end Cruz Azul's chances of reaching the knockout phase, and a 4-0 rout of Santos Laguna. Now, they've sent the LIGA MX Apertura leaders packing in the quarterfinal stage.

"Sometimes, like we did in the first couple of games, we got the better of a couple of teams because we executed really well on the day," Vanney said of his team's success against LIGA MX. "We caught them with some different things. I think sometimes our teams are built a little bit different than the teams that they face on a week-to-week basis."

The G's victory completed an MLS sweep after Inter Miami CF ousted Tigres UANL, Orlando City outlasted Toluca on penalties and Seattle did the same against Puebla to eliminate all four LIGA MX quarterfinalists.

“I think the biggest thing in this tournament – we've been seeing this kind of happen over the last couple of years – is I just think the balance between the two leagues is getting much closer ... I think across the board, all of our teams can be competitive against their teams. Their teams are competitive against our teams," said Vanney.