US Open Cup draw: 21 MLS teams learn fourth-round opponent

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

We now know where 21 MLS teams will be playing their US Open Cup Fourth Round matches following Thursday's draw.

Some 13 MLS clubs punched their ticket to the US Open Cup Fourth Round with Third-Round victories on Tuesday and Wednesday night. They'll be joined by eight automatic MLS qualifiers to the Fourth Round: The Colorado Rapids, Sporting Kansas City, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York City FC, Philadelphia Union, Portland Timbers, and Seattle Sounders FC

Here's the full Fourth Round draw:

Northern Atlantic Region

South Region

Central Region

  • New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati
  • Detroit City FC (USL Championship) vs. Louisville City FC (USL Championship)

North Central Region

  • Union Omaha (USL League One) vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm (USL League One)
  • Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids

Northern Pacific Region

  • Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship) vs. Phoenix Rising (USL Championship)
  • Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Southern Pacific Region

  • LAFC vs. Portland Timbers
  • California United Strikers (NISA) vs. LA Galaxy

South Central Region

Southern Atlantic Region

Fourth-round games will be played on May 10 and 11, with every match available live on ESPN+. Full dates and times will be revealed later.

U.S. Open Cup

