US Open Cup draw: 21 MLS teams learn fourth-round opponent

We now know where 21 MLS teams will be playing their US Open Cup Fourth Round matches following Thursday's draw.
Some 13 MLS clubs punched their ticket to the US Open Cup Fourth Round with Third-Round victories on Tuesday and Wednesday night. They'll be joined by eight automatic MLS qualifiers to the Fourth Round: The Colorado Rapids, Sporting Kansas City, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, New York City FC, Philadelphia Union, Portland Timbers, and Seattle Sounders FC
Here's the full Fourth Round draw:
Northern Atlantic Region
- New York City FC vs. Rochester NY FC (MLS NEXT Pro)
- D.C. United vs. New York Red Bulls
South Region
- Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United
- Richmond Kickers (USL League One) vs. Charlotte FC
Central Region
- New England Revolution vs. FC Cincinnati
- Detroit City FC (USL Championship) vs. Louisville City FC (USL Championship)
North Central Region
- Union Omaha (USL League One) vs. Northern Colorado Hailstorm (USL League One)
- Minnesota United FC vs. Colorado Rapids
Northern Pacific Region
- Sacramento Republic FC (USL Championship) vs. Phoenix Rising (USL Championship)
- Seattle Sounders FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes
South Central Region
- Houston Dynamo FC vs. San Antonio FC (USL Championship)
- Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas
Southern Atlantic Region
- Orlando City SC vs. Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF vs. South Georgia Tormenta FC (USL League One)
Fourth-round games will be played on May 10 and 11, with every match available live on ESPN+. Full dates and times will be revealed later.