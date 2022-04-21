US Open Cup Third Round roundup: Charlotte survive, Atlanta & others march on

RBNY jumped on top on in the first half through an 18th-minute strike from Lewis Morgan. The Scottish attacker made a stellar individual effort to dribble his way into space near the top of the area, then uncorked a laser shot across his body to deposit the finish in the bottom left corner. Aaron Long then doubled the advantage just seven minutes later, converting a tap-in finish after Frankie Amaya's initial shot deflected off the post.