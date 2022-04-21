US Open Cup Third Round roundup: Charlotte survive, Atlanta & others march on

The second night of action for the Third Round of the US Open Cup is off and running.
Nine Major League Soccer teams competed on Tuesday, with two unable to avoid the Cupset (Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire FC). Wednesday night, eight more MLS clubs kicked off in hopes of advancing against lower-division opponents.
Here's your Wednesday rundown:
Hartford Athletic 1, New York Red Bulls 2
The New York Red Bulls took an early two-goal lead then fended off a comeback bid from USL Championship side Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford, Connecticut to take a 2-1 victory and advance to the Round of 32.
RBNY jumped on top on in the first half through an 18th-minute strike from Lewis Morgan. The Scottish attacker made a stellar individual effort to dribble his way into space near the top of the area, then uncorked a laser shot across his body to deposit the finish in the bottom left corner. Aaron Long then doubled the advantage just seven minutes later, converting a tap-in finish after Frankie Amaya's initial shot deflected off the post.
Hartford pulled one back, however, as Conor McGlynn cut the deficit to 2-1 with a strike in the 52nd minute, keeping the League One side's upset bid alive. It made for an interesting finish, especially after RBNY were reduced to 10 men following a red card to Cristian Casseres Jr. in second-half stoppage time, but the MLS side was able to hang on and see out the 2-1 final.
Forward Madison FC 0, Minnesota United 2
Two second-half goals from Adrien Hunou and Brent Kallman were enough for Minnesota United to get past USL League One side Forward Madison FC on a rain-soaked evening at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Loons broke through with the first goal of the match in the 51st minute from Hunou. The Frenchman rose in the box to meet a pinpoint corner kick from Joseph Rosales and cashed home the headed finish.
Kallman would double Minnesota's lead in the final minutes to see out a comfortable victory.
Orlando City SC 2, Tampa Bay Rowdies 1
Orlando City SC got all they could handle from the USL's Tampa Bay Rowdies, but hung on for a 2-1 victory at Exploria Stadium courtesy of second-half goals from Alexandre Pato and Junior Urso.
After a hard-fought scoreless first half, Orlando City finally found the opener in the 52nd minute via a penalty kick that was won by Benji Michel. That allowed Pato to step to the spot, where he converted past Raiko Arozarena.
Orlando added a second in the 63rd minute, as Urso pounced on an attempted clearance that popped free in front of goal, allowing for a simple tap-in finish.
But the Rowdies struck back almost immediately after Urso's goal, getting a close-range finish of their own from Lucky Mkosana, giving life to the visitors' upset bid and setting up a nervy finish for Orlando. Tampa Bay would press for an equalizer, but could never find an elusive goal that would have given them a chance at upsetting their in-state rivals.
Atlanta United 6, Chattanooga 0
Atlanta United took a lopsided result to pass their first Open Cup test, cruising to a 6-0 victory over NISA side Chattanooga FC at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The Five Stripes got on top through a pair of goals in the first half scored just four minutes apart. Ronald Hernandez netted the first in the 21st minute, with Dom Dwyer doubling the advantage in the 25th.
After Dwyer added another for the brace in the 35th minute, Marcelino Moreno put the contest to bed for all intents and purposes, cashing home a 53rd-minute penalty kick to make it 4-0.
Atlanta added two more insurance goals for good measure, first from DP attacker Luiz Araujo, who added another tally in the 67th minute after entering as a second-half substitute. Brooks Lennon then piled on Atlanta’s sixth and final goal of the match in the 84th minute.
Greenville Triumph SC 1, Charlotte FC 2 (ET)
Charlotte FC got taken to extra time by USL League One’s Greenville Triumph SC, but managed to survive and advance on a dramatic 105th-minute game-winner from Harrison Afful at Triumph Stadium at Legacy Early College.
Charlotte took the lead six minutes from first-half stoppage time, as Christian Ortiz struck for the opener after Greenville goalkeeper Paul Christensen couldn't corral a shot on target that spilled in front of goal. That allowed Ortiz to pounce for the close-range finish for Charlotte's first-ever Open Cup goal.
That lead would hold until just before the hour mark when Greenville equalized courtesy of a class strike. Jake Keegan applied the finish, slotting home a perfectly placed distance shot from just outside the penalty box.
Neither side managed to win in regulation, but Charlotte found their winner just before the conclusion of the first period of extra time. The veteran finished off a nifty combination sequence with Kamil Józwiak, punching Charlotte’s ticket to the next round.