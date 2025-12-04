2026 US Open Cup: Which MLS teams will compete?

The 2026 US Open Cup will include 16 MLS participants entering the tournament in the Round of 32 in mid-April.

They're part of an 80-team field for the 111th edition of the historic tournament, which includes a $1 million purse. The winner qualifies for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Qualifying criteria for MLS teams

Teams participating in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup are excluded from the Open Cup.

Teams not participating in the 2026 Leagues Cup qualify for the Open Cup. The top four teams from this list from each conference will be seeded as home teams based on 2025 league standings for the Round of 32 draw (pending venue availability at a primary or approved secondary venue).

The next best teams in the Supporters’ Shield Standings that are not in the Concacaf Champions Cup will enter the Open Cup.

2026 US Open Cup schedule

First Round: Tuesday, March 17 – Thursday, March 19

Tuesday, March 17 – Thursday, March 19 Second Round: Tuesday, March 31 – Wednesday, April 1

Tuesday, March 31 – Wednesday, April 1 Round of 32: Tuesday, April 14 – Wednesday, April 15

Tuesday, April 14 – Wednesday, April 15 Round of 16: Tuesday, April 28 – Wednesday, April 29

Tuesday, April 28 – Wednesday, April 29 Quarterfinals: Tuesday, May 19 – Wednesday, May 20

Tuesday, May 19 – Wednesday, May 20 Semifinals: Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Wednesday, Sept. 16

Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Wednesday, Sept. 16 Final: Wednesday, Oct. 21

For the Round of 32, eight MLS teams will be seeded as home. The other eight will be seeded as away ahead of this draw based on the qualifying criteria.