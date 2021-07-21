United States v. Jamaica: How to watch & stream, preview of Gold Cup Quarterfinal match

When the United States defeated Canada Sunday, they topped Group B, but their quarterfinal opponent in the Concacaf Gold Cup was still to be determined. That picture became clearer Tuesday night when Costa Rica defeated Jamaica in the final match of Group C.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the game.

One of the biggest questions ahead of the quarterfinal is what formation Gregg Berhalter will choose after the squad struggled in a 3-5-2 against Canada. It was the second straight match the USMNT lined up with a three-man backline after utilizing their standard 4-2-3-1 against Haiti in their Gold Cup opener.

The match was a physical, cagey affair with players from both teams forced off due to injury. The most significant injury for the US was suffered by Walker Zimmerman , with the Nashville SC center back now out of the tournament with a hamstring strain.

The USMNT limped out of the group stage with a narrow 1-0 win over Canada Sunday, riding a goal by Shaq Moore 20 seconds into the match to top Group B.

What to know: Jamaica

The Reggae Boyz had already booked safe passage into the knockout rounds with wins in their first two matches, so all that was left was to figure out whether they’d face the US or Canada in the quarterfinals.

A Bryan Ruiz header early in the second half proved to be the difference with Jamaica unable to take advantage of Costa Rica finishing the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Leonel Moreira was sent off in the 72nd minute.

There’s plenty of Gold Cup knockout round history between the two sides with the Reggae Boyz looking to avenge a 3-1 defeat in the 2019 Gold Cup semifinals. Weston McKennie got the US off to a quick start with a goal inside the opening 10 minutes and Christian Pulisic added the first of his two second-half goals to double the advantage in the 52nd minute. Shamar Nicholson pulled Jamaica to within a goal in the 69th minute before Pulisic put the match away with his second goal three minutes from full time.

In 2017, the United States defeated Jamaica, 2-1, in the Gold Cup final with Jordan Morris scoring the 89th-minute winner. Two years prior, Darren Mattocks and Giles Barnes scored five minutes apart in the first half to lead the Reggae Boyz to a stunning upset of the US in the semifinals.