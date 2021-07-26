Recap: United States 1, Jamaica 0

The US men's national team weathered arguably its toughest Gold Cup test yet on Sunday night to beat Jamaica 1-0, punching their ticket to a semifinal Thursday against Qatar thanks to a late Matthew Hoppe goal.

Daryl Dike and Kellyn Acosta also engineered some first-half chances, but both teams went to the locker rooms without having scored.

Junior Flemmings had two of the best scoring opportunities for Jamaica in the first half, including a 39th-minute rocket following a U.S. turnover that stung Matt Turner 's palms as he extended to keep his clean sheet. Bobby Reid was similarly helped by a turnover for a shot attempt a minute later, but hit it tamely for Turner to recover easily.

It was a nervy start for the U.S. as Jamaica put pressure on the ball early, nearly engineering a goal in the first minute of the match and playing physically. The US also saw their string of scoring in the first 15 minutes of a match stop at four, though Shaq Moore had two prime chances to extend that tally to a fifth match. Hoppe also had an excellent 22nd-minute strike, but Jamaican (and Philadelphia Union ) keeper Andre Blake was up to the test, diving to save the well-struck shot.

The match, part of a doubleheader at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, featured nine MLS players in the U.S. starting XI and four in Jamaica's.

The second half started, as the first did, in nervy fashion, with both teams doing well to defend against attackers angling to get their teams in the lead. Miles Robinson and James Sands did well on a breakaway play that put the U.S. on its heels.

At just past the hour mark, U.S. head coach Gregg Berhalter turned to two trusted players, Gyasi Zardes and Cristian Roldan, to generate more chances. The two combined to nearly score within minutes of coming on, but again, Blake met the test.

Jamaica came close to the opener on a 78th-minute free kick from a fresh sub, Shamar Nicholson, that bounced just out of reach of a line of attackers who had the host's defense beat.