2021 Gold Cup Standings

The top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals (tiebreaker information below).

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup standings will update after each completed match.

Gold Cup Group Standings/Tiebreakers

1. Greatest number of points obtained in all matches;

2. Goal difference in all group matches;

3. Greatest number of goals scored in all group matches.

If two (2) or more teams are equal on the basis of the above criteria, their rankings shall be determined as follows:

4. Greater number of points obtained in matches between the tied teams;

5. Greater goal difference in matches between the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points);

6. Greater number of goals scored in matches among the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points);

7. The lowest number of points based on the number of yellow and red cards in all group matches is considered according to the following additions:

first yellow card: plus 1 point

second yellow card/indirect red card: plus 3 points

direct red card: plus 4 points

yellow card and direct red card: plus 5 points;