2021 Gold Cup Standings

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup standings will update after each completed match.

The top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals (tiebreaker information below).

Gold Cup Bracket

GROUP A
#
Team
PTS
W-L-T
GF
GA
GD
CURAÇAO
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
EL SALVADOR
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
TRINIDAD
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
MEXICO
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
GROUP B
#
Team
PTS
W-L-T
GF
GA
GD
CANADA
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
HAITI
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
MARTINIQUE
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
UNITED STATES
0
0-0-0
0
0
0

Advertising

GROUP C
#
Team
PTS
W-L-T
GF
GA
GD
JAMAICA
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
SURINAME
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
COSTA RICA
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
GUADELOUPE
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
GROUP D
#
Team
PTS
W-L-T
GF
GA
GD
PANAMA
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
HONDURAS
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
QATAR
0
0-0-0
0
0
0
GRENADA
0
0-0-0
0
0
0

Gold Cup Group Standings/Tiebreakers

1. Greatest number of points obtained in all matches;

2. Goal difference in all group matches;

3. Greatest number of goals scored in all group matches.

If two (2) or more teams are equal on the basis of the above criteria, their rankings shall be determined as follows:

4. Greater number of points obtained in matches between the tied teams;

5. Greater goal difference in matches between the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points);

6. Greater number of goals scored in matches among the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points);

7. The lowest number of points based on the number of yellow and red cards in all group matches is considered according to the following additions:

  • first yellow card: plus 1 point
  • second yellow card/indirect red card: plus 3 points
  • direct red card: plus 4 points
  • yellow card and direct red card: plus 5 points;

8. Drawing of lots by Concacaf.

Gold Cup US Men's National Team Canada

Advertising

Related Stories

Six USMNT MLSers to watch at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup
Nissan Stadium to host United States-Canada World Cup qualifier
Gregg Berhalter explains USMNT Gold Cup selections and snubs

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
Brian Schmetzer downplays Seattle Sounders' record chase: "It’s a nice little storyline"

Brian Schmetzer downplays Seattle Sounders' record chase: "It’s a nice little storyline"
Inter Miami add USYNT forward Indiana Vassilev on loan from Aston Villa
Transfer Tracker

Inter Miami add USYNT forward Indiana Vassilev on loan from Aston Villa
2021 Concacaf Gold Cup field is set: See the full group stage lineup
Gold Cup

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup field is set: See the full group stage lineup
Sources: Nashville SC complete club-record signing of Ake Loba from CF Monterrey
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Sources: Nashville SC complete club-record signing of Ake Loba from CF Monterrey
2021 Leagues Cup schedule and Liga MX participants announced

2021 Leagues Cup schedule and Liga MX participants announced
Atlanta United name Dimitrios Efstathiou as Vice President of Soccer Operations & Strategy

Atlanta United name Dimitrios Efstathiou as Vice President of Soccer Operations & Strategy
More News
Video
Video
Gamechanging Goalkeepers! Who saved their teams in Week 11? What A Save!
1:35

Gamechanging Goalkeepers! Who saved their teams in Week 11? What A Save!
Chris Armas is out, what's next for Toronto FC?
1:21:50

Chris Armas is out, what's next for Toronto FC?
Fireworks on Display! Watch Goal of the Week – Week 11
1:20

Fireworks on Display! Watch Goal of the Week – Week 11
Another stadium debut, D.C. United scores 7 goals, Austin FC's first home win
26:08

Another stadium debut, D.C. United scores 7 goals, Austin FC's first home win
More Video
All-Star Skills Challenge

All-Star Skills Challenge

The top stars from MLS and Liga MX will face off in the 2021 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 24.