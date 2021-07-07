2021 Gold Cup Standings

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup standings will update after each completed match.
The top two teams from each group advance to the quarterfinals (tiebreaker information below).
|
#
|
Team
|
PTS
|
W-L-T
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
CURAÇAO
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
EL SALVADOR
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
TRINIDAD
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
MEXICO
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
#
|
Team
|
PTS
|
W-L-T
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
CANADA
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
HAITI
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
MARTINIQUE
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
UNITED STATES
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
#
|
Team
|
PTS
|
W-L-T
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
JAMAICA
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
SURINAME
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
COSTA RICA
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
GUADELOUPE
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
#
|
Team
|
PTS
|
W-L-T
|
GF
|
GA
|
GD
|
PANAMA
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
HONDURAS
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
QATAR
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
GRENADA
|
0
|
0-0-0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Gold Cup Group Standings/Tiebreakers
1. Greatest number of points obtained in all matches;
2. Goal difference in all group matches;
3. Greatest number of goals scored in all group matches.
If two (2) or more teams are equal on the basis of the above criteria, their rankings shall be determined as follows:
4. Greater number of points obtained in matches between the tied teams;
5. Greater goal difference in matches between the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points);
6. Greater number of goals scored in matches among the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points);
7. The lowest number of points based on the number of yellow and red cards in all group matches is considered according to the following additions:
- first yellow card: plus 1 point
- second yellow card/indirect red card: plus 3 points
- direct red card: plus 4 points
- yellow card and direct red card: plus 5 points;
8. Drawing of lots by Concacaf.