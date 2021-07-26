USMNT player ratings: Kellyn Acosta, Matthew Hoppe lead US to Gold Cup Semifinals

I've kind of gone easy on the boss because injuries forced him to reconstruct this game plan. That said, it took a little too long for Berhalter to alter the course of the game with his first subs, and to swap in fresh legs with his second set of changes. Even with these demerits, there's no escaping the fact that this team — and Acosta, Busio, Hoppe and Robinson in particular — effectively went to war for the manager tonight. Good teams win when things don't go to plan, and this result definitely falls under that category.