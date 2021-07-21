Cade Cowell, Henry Kessler join USMNT Gold Cup camp; Walker Zimmerman out with injury

New England Revolution center back Henry Kessler and San Jose Earthquakes forward Cade Cowell have been called up to the US men's national team's Gold Cup camp and will begin training with the squad from Wednesday, US Soccer have announced. Nashville SC defender Walker Zimmerman has been ruled out of the competition with a hamstring strain suffered in Sunday's Group B finale against Canada.
Concacaf has allowed teams to replace injured players up to 24 hours before their quarterfinal. However, the US has yet to submit any official requests for roster changes to Concacaf ahead of their quarterfinal on Sunday against Jamaica (9:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN).
Both Cowell and Kessler were part of the joint US U23 and senior camp in January but neither have yet made their debuts for the USMNT.
Cowell has been one of the breakthrough stories of 2021 in MLS, with the 17-year-old homegrown registering four goals and four assists in 13 appearances so far for San Jose. Cowell, who can play either wide or as a central striker, could be an option to replace Paul Arriola after the D.C. United winger suffered an injury in the US' opening Gold Cup game against Haiti.
Kessler, meanwhile, enjoyed a stellar first year with the Revs in 2020 after being selected No. 6 overall in the MLS SuperDraft presented by adidas. After making 22 appearances (19 starts) for New England last year, he has made 12 appearances so far this season for a Revs team that currently tops the Eastern Conference.