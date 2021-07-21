Cade Cowell, Henry Kessler join USMNT Gold Cup camp; Walker Zimmerman out with injury

➤ At this point, no official requests for roster changes have been submitted to Concacaf. ➤ Teams can replace injured players up to 24 hours before their quarterfinal. (2/2) https://t.co/xsLN4XTRea

Concacaf has allowed teams to replace injured players up to 24 hours before their quarterfinal. However, the US has yet to submit any official requests for roster changes to Concacaf ahead of their quarterfinal on Sunday against Jamaica (9:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, TUDN).

Both Cowell and Kessler were part of the joint US U23 and senior camp in January but neither have yet made their debuts for the USMNT.

Cowell has been one of the breakthrough stories of 2021 in MLS, with the 17-year-old homegrown registering four goals and four assists in 13 appearances so far for San Jose. Cowell, who can play either wide or as a central striker, could be an option to replace Paul Arriola after the D.C. United winger suffered an injury in the US' opening Gold Cup game against Haiti.