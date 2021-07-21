Recap: Costa Rica 1, Jamaica 0

Costa Rica survived a second-half red card to their goalkeeper to emerge victorious from Group C in the Concacaf Gold Cup , courtesy of a 1-0 win over Jamaica at Exploria Stadium on Tuesday.

Needing only a draw to win the group, Costa Rica left no doubt by taking all three points, as a second-half header from Bryan Ruiz wound up standing as the only goal in the contest. Los Ticos managed to see out the result despite playing down a man for the final stretch of the match after goalkeeper Leonel Moreira was sent off for a handball outside his penalty box. The match commenced after a lengthy weather delay in Orlando stopped the action right after kickoff and lasted over two hours before play resumed.

After a scoreless first half, the Reggae Boyz came just inches from the opener in the 51st minute off a wide-open look from Andre Gray that was set up by a feed from Toronto FC man Kemar Lawrence. Gray ripped a shot from inside the area that looked headed straight to the upper corner, but ended up smashing off the post.

Costa Rica then snatched the lead for themselves just two minutes later. It was Houston Dynamo forward Ariel Lassiter who played the role of provider, lofting in a perfect cross that Ruiz headed home past Jamaica goalkeeper Dillon Barnes.

Things got interesting in the 72nd minute, when Moreira was issued a straight red card. The Costa Rica backstop charged way out of his box and used his hand to block away the ball while Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke was all alone against him on a breakaway opportunity, and was immediately sent off by referee Mario Escobar.