Transfer watch: 8 players in Asia and Africa MLS teams should scout

Some MLS teams might already be a few steps ahead of me on this one, but Oh Hyeon-gyu is coming off of a great season.

Not only did he make his debut for South Korea, but he also scored 13 goals in his first full season as a starter in the K League 1. When you watch Oh play, you see a striker who works hard in the box, hunts for space and can finish in several different ways. He can rise up and head the ball home, plus he can hit the ball with accuracy from difficult angles with both feet.