Transfer buzz, USMNT decision, MLS record?! Chicago phenom Gaga Slonina goes 1-on-1

“It’s a whole new perspective, seeing what these guys act like on the field and even off the field,” Slonina said. “Everyone there is so fit, so professional and it’s clear why they play in Europe. It’s obvious that these guys are the best Americans in the world and it was an extreme honor just to become friends with them off the field and then building that connection on the field and having them take shots at me. You’re taking shots from Christian Pulisic; he plays at Chelsea, it’s incredible.”