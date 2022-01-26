MLS players to watch before 2022 winter transfer windows close

It's been an insane month for MLS exports – just look at a few below. (And note that the Daryl Dike fee was $9.5 million. Silly typo, but you get the point!)

There's under a week left in the European (and Mexican) winter transfer windows. It's crunch time and there are plenty of MLSers in the mix ahead of most markets closing Jan. 31.

Insane month for MLS exports: -Pepi to Augsburg ($20m) -Dike to West Brom ($8.5M) -Paredes to Wolfsburg ($7m~ pending medical) -Buchanan to Brugge ($7m) -Atuesta to Palmeiras ($4m + $3.5m add-ons) -Sands to Rangers (loan + purchase) -Bassett to Feyenoord (loan + purchase)

Another note: Last year no one saw Jordan Morris (to Swansea City), Paul Arriola (also to Swansea City) or Daryl Dike (to Barnsley) happening, though they were fueled in part due to MLS' 2021 season being delayed. Still, there could be some more surprises this time around.

Quick note: Brazilian (April 12) and Argentine (Feb. 19) transfer windows don't close next week. But with a number of key players linked with moves to South America, it'd be silly to not include them here. Unlike European clubs, there isn't an immediate time crunch for next week.

Taty Watch has lasted much longer than anticipated and, with less than a week left before the European window closes, an unexpected time crunch has presented itself if Castellanos will be moving to Europe.

It's been widely assumed that Castellanos would depart NYCFC this winter, with the club rejecting a $12.5 million bid from Brazil's Palmeiras (as first reported by ESPN's Jeff Carlisle) for the Argentine forward a month ago. The Cityzens were holding out for $15 million. Still no deal, and with not much reporting on the matter of late, there are more questions than answers.

Latest reports suggest that Argentina's River Plate want to make a move for Castellanos, as they're set to move budding star Julian Alvarez to Manchester City. In Europe, Castellanos has been loosely linked with English clubs, but nothing too strong. He was previously thought to be a target of Italy's Fiorentina, which may heat back up now as they're in the process of selling star striker Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus.

Castellanos is in preseason with his NYCFC teammates. The club could have him stick around for the beginning of the season, make a push at the Concacaf Champions League and reevaluate offers in the summer, a more active market for European clubs. A month ago I wrote that "it'd be borderline shocking for Castellanos to be on NYCFC's roster on February 1." The idea isn't looking so "borderline shocking" now.

The 23-year-old just wrapped up a career year in which he won the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, with 19 goals and eight assists in the regular season, then helped NYCFC win MLS Cup 2021 over Portland.