Nashville SC sign Ghanaian defender Maxwell Woledzi

"Maxwell is a tremendous player and leader who will be a great addition to our club. We are excited to be able to add him to our group for the 2026 season," said Nashville SC president of soccer operations and general manager Mike Jacobs.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian center back is under contract through the 2028 season with an option for 2029. He is Nashville's first signing this winter.

Woledzi joined Fredrikstad in 2023, making 88 appearances across all competitions and helping them win the 2024 Norwegian Football Cup. He made the 2024 Eliteserien Team of the Year and was named Fredrikstad's 2025 Player of the Year.

Woledzi has also played 33 times for Danish Superliga side FC Nordsjaelland, which is part of the Right to Dream network with 2025 MLS expansion club San Diego FC. He made an additional stop with Portuguese lower-division side Vitória Guimarães SC B.

Nashville's defense is in flux, with center back Walker Zimmerman and goalkeeper Joe Willis both exploring free agency.