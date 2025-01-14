Toronto FC acquire Theo Corbeanu on loan from Granada

The 22-year-old Canadian international's deal lasts through 2025 and has a purchase option.

At club level, the TFC academy product has 8g/10a in 109 first-team appearances since moving abroad to join English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. He was loaned out to Arminia Bielefeld (Germany), Grasshopper Club (Switzerland) and more, before joining Granada permanently last winter.

Internationally, Corbeanu has two goals in seven caps with Canada. He represented Romania's youth national teams.

“We are very happy to welcome Theo to Toronto FC. As one of our highly talented academy prospects, we have continued to track his journey in Europe and are excited to have this opportunity to work together again,” said general manager Jason Hernandez.