Toronto FC acquire Theo Corbeanu on loan from Granada

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Toronto FC have acquired winger Theo Corbeanu on loan from Spanish second-division side Granada CF, the club announced Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Canadian international's deal lasts through 2025 and has a purchase option.
At club level, the TFC academy product has 8g/10a in 109 first-team appearances since moving abroad to join English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers. He was loaned out to Arminia Bielefeld (Germany), Grasshopper Club (Switzerland) and more, before joining Granada permanently last winter.
Internationally, Corbeanu has two goals in seven caps with Canada. He represented Romania's youth national teams.
“We are very happy to welcome Theo to Toronto FC. As one of our highly talented academy prospects, we have continued to track his journey in Europe and are excited to have this opportunity to work together again,” said general manager Jason Hernandez.
“Theo will provide our attack with a combination of physical and technical ability that we are confident fit many of our needs in 2025 and beyond. He is a versatile young professional who is highly motivated, and his strong mentality will be a welcomed addition to our team.”
Corbeanu is Toronto's first signing since they hired head coach Robin Fraser to fill the vacancy created by John Herdman's departure.
TFC's 2025 campaign begins on Feb. 22 when they visit D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're looking to reach the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2020.
