“Top target”: Matt Miazga ends Chelsea loan swing with FC Cincinnati deal

It was getting late in the MLS Secondary Transfer Window. FC Cincinnati were patient and confident, but time was running out.

“Matt was our top target," general manager Chris Albright told media Friday in a virtual press conference. "We’re really excited. A lot of hard work went into it.”

Cincinnati hadn't yet signed a center back. They'd only signed one player prior to this summer's deadline day (Thursday, Aug. 4). Questions and consternation from fans grew.

“We got wind there was a possibility he’d entertain coming back to MLS, but he had other suitors in Europe like we knew he would," Albright said. "We were able to convince Matt this was the best place for him. It was a long process; our patience paid off.”

This summer, Chelsea were going to allow Miazga (and a few others from their infamous "loan army") to leave on a permanent deal. Miazga had options.

Miazga, 27, broke through with the New York Red Bulls before signing for Chelsea in 2016 on a then-league-record fee for a defender. He never broke into Chelsea's first team, instead going out on loan to five different teams during his time at the English Premier League club. His most recent loan was a move that didn't work out to Alaves in Spain's LaLiga. Others included Nantes in France's Ligue 1 and Anderlecht in Belgium's first division.

Critically for Cincy, Miazga signed a deal that won't require one of the club's three Designated Player slots. Brenner, Luciano Acosta and Obinna Nwobodo currently hold those three spots.

“There were clear parameters around this deal for us because of league constraints," Albright said. "In some ways, it’s an easier negotiation. We’re maxing out our resources. There wasn’t much we could negotiate.”

Cincinnati are in the first year under another new regime. The club preached patience for a long-term vision since Albright took over as GM and Pat Noonan as head coach, but Cincy are performing ahead of schedule under that ex-Philadelphia Union duo.

With a Best XI-caliber season from Acosta and a breakout campaign from Brandon Vazquez, Cincinnati are in the thick of an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race in the Eastern Conference. The club finished bottom of the league in each of their first three seasons. Now, they have a legitimate chance at postseason soccer.

“There certainly was urgency around [the deal]," Albright said. "As a long-suffering Philadelphia sports fan, I understand the fan perspective if they want things now. We had some other options, but being patient allowed us to land on our top target.”