Official: Toronto FC sign Richie Laryea on loan from Nottingham Forest

UPDATE (Aug. 5, 11:15 am ET) – Toronto FC have re-acquired Canadian international defender Richie Laryea, the club announced Friday. He joins on loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forrest through the summer of 2023.
To complete the deal for Laryea, TFC made the following transactions:
- Traded $175,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $50,000 in 2023 GAM to FC Dallas for the second overall spot in the MLS Allocation Order.
- Traded $50,000 in 2022 GAM and $75,000 in 2023 GAM and the second overall spot to FC Cincinnati in order to obtain the first overall position in the Allocation Order.
- As part of the transaction, FC Cincinnati will also receive additional conditional GAM if certain incentives are met.
“It’s great to bring Richie back to the club,” Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “As everyone knows by now, Richie established himself as one of the best outside backs in the league. He’s a dynamic player, a fantastic dribbler, and a real competitor. To have Richie back in his hometown to play for TFC ahead of Canada’s trip to the World Cup is exciting."
Laryea spent the 2019-21 seasons with Toronto before being transferred last January to Nottingham Forest, which he helped earn promotion from England’s second division. He played in five matches overseas.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to be back with TFC and play in front of our fans at BMO Field,” said Laryea. “I know it’s an important time for the club as we push for the playoffs, and I want to help the team achieve success.”
Laryea has earned 30 caps with one goal with two assists for Canada, a key player as they head to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and compete in Group F.
