Official: Toronto FC sign Richie Laryea on loan from Nottingham Forest

UPDATE (Aug. 5, 11:15 am ET) – Toronto FC have re-acquired Canadian international defender Richie Laryea , the club announced Friday. He joins on loan from English Premier League side Nottingham Forrest through the summer of 2023.

“It’s great to bring Richie back to the club,” Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley said in a release. “As everyone knows by now, Richie established himself as one of the best outside backs in the league. He’s a dynamic player, a fantastic dribbler, and a real competitor. To have Richie back in his hometown to play for TFC ahead of Canada’s trip to the World Cup is exciting."