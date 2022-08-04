Sources: FC Cincinnati finalizing deal to sign USMNT Matt Miazga from Chelsea

Miazga will sign a max-TAM deal, meaning he won't require a Designated Player spot. The Queen City Press' Laurel Pfaeler first reported the deal was being finalized.

FC Cincinnati are finalizing a deal to sign US men's national team center back Matt Miazga from Chelsea on a free transfer, sources tell MLSsoccer.com.

Cincinnati are atop the Allocation Order. Miazga can only be signed through the Allocation List, meaning Cincinnati won't need to make another move to get the deal done. The Secondary Transfer Window closes on Thursday night (Aug. 4).

Miazga, 27, broke through with the New York Red Bulls and signed with Chelsea in 2016. He never broke into the Chelsea first team, but was sent on loan to five different clubs throughout Europe during his time, most recently with Alaves in Spain.

He has 22 caps with the USMNT but hasn't made an appearance with the Yanks since March 28, 2021 against Northern Ireland.

Defensive help

Miazga will add a much-needed option in defense for the Orange & Blue, who have given up 42 goals, tied for third-most in the league. Ray Gaddis, Nick Hagglund, Geoff Cameron and Ian Murphy are the main defenders in Pat Noonan's rotation.