Tom Barlow leads Chicago's 7-goal onslaught at DC United 

Tom Barlow ’s first MLS hat trick stole the headlines, as the visitors crushed D.C. United, 7-1, helping Gregg Berhalter and his squad climb back up into the playoff places.

Seven assist providers, five different scorers, and a hat trick – all in a day’s work in D.C. for Chicago Fire FC .

Unlikely hat-trick hero

Barlow made the most of his first start of the season, delivering a clinical performance in the nation’s capital. He went on to score his first-ever MLS hat trick, netting goals in the 30th, 44th, and 65th minutes, setting the tone for what would be a long night for the hosts.

“I did think about it for a second. It did pop in my head,” shared Barlow about the potential of notching a hat trick. “I thought it would be nice to get that third one, and when it went in, I was very happy.

"Most importantly, though, we got the win.”

Barlow’s hat trick marks the first for the Fire since October 15, 2017, when Nemanja Nikolić netted one against the Philadelphia Union at SeatGeek Stadium.